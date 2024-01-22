4 Beloved Songs You Didn’t Know John Denver Wrote Solo

The late John Denver was one of the world’s greatest songwriters. And it’s not just because he was a favorite collaborator with Jim Henson’s Muppets! It’s also for songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” as well as other tracks, like those listed below.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Denver, who passed away in a plane crash in 1997 at the age of 53, wrote some of his hits with other songwriters—some, like “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” were written by others (John Martin Sommers)—he did write a number of his own tracks solo. Here below, we will dive into four such songs, including one Denver penned for the Muppets.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind John Denver’s Iconic Love Song, “Annie’s Song”]

“Annie’s Song”

Written by John Denver

This song was released as the lead single off Denver’s 1974 LP Back Home Again. A huge hit for the artist, it became his second No. 1 hit in the U.S. that same year. It also hit the top spot on the UK singles charts. A folk song, Denver explicates his deep feelings and gratitude for the object of his affection. Like an old Irish folk tune, he sings plainly, simply, and beautifully,

You fill up my senses

Like a night in a forest

Like the mountains in springtime

Like a walk in the rain

Like a storm in the desert

Like a sleepy blue ocean

You fill up my senses

Come fill me again

Come, let me love you

Let me give my life to you

Let me drown in your laughter

Let me die in your arms

Let me lay down beside you

Let me always be with you

Come, let me love you

Come love me again

“Leaving on a Jet Plane”

Written by John Denver

Sadly, Denver, who was an amateur pilot, died in a plane crash so this track bears with it some tragic irony. That aside, the song has remained part of the cultural zeitgeist for its lyricism and sticky chorus. Originally titled “Babe I Hate to Go” on Denver’s 1966 debut demo John Denver Sings, the title was changed to “Leaving on a Jet Plane” the following year. He recorded the tune again in 1969 for his formal debut LP Rhymes & Reasons, and it has stayed in the minds of music fans ever since, thanks also to many popular covers, including one from Peter, Paul and Mary. On it, Denver sings,

All my bags are packed

I’m ready to go

I’m standin’ here outside your door

I hate to wake you up to say goodbye

But the dawn is breakin’

It’s early morn

The taxi’s waitin’

He’s blowin’ his horn

Already I’m so lonesome

I could die

So kiss me and smile for me

Tell me that you’ll wait for me

Hold me like you’ll never let me go

‘Cause I’m leavin’ on a jet plane

Don’t know when I’ll be back again

Oh babe, I hate to go

3. “Perhaps Love”

Written by John Denver

This John Denver song was recorded with Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo. It was released on Domingo’s 1981 album of the same name and includes Denver’s vocals. Domingo released it as a single along with a cover of “Annie’s Song” and to date, the song has sold millions of copies, hitting No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1982. Epic and romantic, Denver sings on the duet,

Perhaps love is like a window

Perhaps an open door

It invites you to come closer

It wants to show you more

And even if you lose yourself

And don’t know what to do

The memory of love will see you through

“Alfie, the Christmas Tree”

Written by John Denver

This song comes from the 1979 holiday television special John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together and captures on an album of the same name. The song, which includes spoken word from Denver, tells the story of Alfie, the Christmas Tree, but also touches on the true meanings of Christmas, from its religious connections to St. Nick. It’s a solemn but lovely song that features the Muppets singing along. To open the song, Denver speaks,

Did you ever hear the story of the Christmas tree?

Who just didn’t want to change the show

He liked living in the woods and playing with squirrels

He liked bicycles and snow

He liked wolves and eagles and grizzly bears

And critters and creatures that crawled

Why bugs were some of his very best friends

Spiders and ants and all

Now that’s not to say that he ever looked down

On a vision of twinkled lights

Or on mirrored bubbles and peppermint canes

And a thousand other delights

And he often had dreams of tiny reindeer

And a jolly old man in a sleigh

Full of toys and presents and wonderful things

And a story of Christmas day

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Kathy Keough/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images