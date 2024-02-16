Behind the Meaning of Katy Perry’s Celebrity-Inspired “I Kissed A Girl”

Katy Perry‘s “I Kissed A Girl” epitomized her musical style in the late ’00s: sexually charged and tongue-in-cheek. Even today, years later, we’d still count it amongst her biggest hits ever.

We all know the playful tune, but do you know that this song was inspired by a famous actress? Check out the meaning behind this hit, below.

Behind the Meaning

This was never the way I planned

Not my intention

I got so brave, drink in hand

Lost my discretion

“I Kissed a Girl” was born out of a hypothetical kiss with a certain celebrity: Scarlett Johansson. According to the pop singer, she was flipping through magazines when she came across a picture of the Black Widow actress and instantly developed a crush.

“‘I Kissed a Girl’ was inspired when I opened up a magazine and I saw a picture of Scarlett Johansson,” Perry once said. “I was with my boyfriend at the time, and I said to him, ‘I’m not going to lie: If Scarlett Johansson walked into the room and wanted to make out with me, I would make out with her. I hope you’re okay with that?'”

I kissed a girl and I liked it

The taste of her cherry ChapStick

I kissed a girl just to try it

Throughout the song, Perry fantasizes about a sordid night out with Johansson, complete with a cherry ChapStick-flavored make-out. I kissed a girl just to try it, she sings. Later in the chorus, she reveals that it was all just for fun: It felt so wrong, it felt so right / Don’t mean I’m in love tonight.

“A lot of the world seemed curious to sing along to it,” Perry once explained of this hit.

Though most of us chalk this song up to a fun, blithe dance hit, this song was actually an important step forward for Perry. The singer grew up in a religious setting that rejected the idea of fluid sexuality. According to Perry, this song was a statement announcing her rejection of that way of life.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images