Katy Perry Fans Are Ecstatic Over News She’s Leaving American Idol

Katy Perry recently announced she’s leaving American Idol after this season and hinted at some new music projects in the works. Fans are loving the news, and while they’re expressing their sadness that she’s leaving the show, they’re also sharing excitement for what Perry has in store next.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Perry spoke about her plans to release new music, giving some not-so-subtle hints at an upcoming project. First she revealed that this season would be her last on American Idol, when asked if she would continue for as long as the show runs.

“Actually … this September I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” Perry began. She then broke the news, saying “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much … it’s connected me with the heart of America,” she continued, but, “I think I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I mean.”

Perry winked at Kimmel, attempting to give him a hint that she’s planning new music, but he plowed ahead with his questions about American Idol instead. Some fans picked up on that in the comments of an Instagram post, with one writing, “Daang I got tired waiting for Jimmy Kimmel to Hype the new music ‘clues’ Katy was giving.”

Katy Perry Hints at New Music, Shares She’s Been In the Studio Recently

Katy Perry continued to give hints that she’s been working on a new project, even going so far as to explicitly say she’s been recording something. When asked if Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie know that she’s leaving the show, Perry admitted, “Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year.”

She continued, “It’s going to be a very, very exciting year,” while Jimmy Kimmel continued to not get the hint. He asked if she was going to choose someone else to take over her spot on American Idol, to which she replied, “Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wing span,” with a knowing look.

Perry then expressed her love for Idol, Bryan, and Richie, while Kimmel brought up that there was “so much you didn’t tell them.” Perry took a moment to realize she announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live first, then said, “They know, they know.”

She then said, “They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figure something is up.”

How much more transparent can Katy Perry get? Clearly, she’s been working on new music, and fans are eating it up. “Katy was clearly dropping hints about releasing new music soon and jimmy didn’t even bother asking for more information,” said one fan in the YouTube comments.

Others predicted KP6, as they called it, would bring a GRAMMY, while many others lauded her return to music. “Katy Perry is such an iconic pop superstar and she’s FINALLY coming back with new music after all these years,” one fan wrote. So many other followed suit, praising her career and sharing their excitement.