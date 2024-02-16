Post Malone Jams Out to New Luke Combs Collaboration as Fans Clamor for His Country Debut

Post Malone recently shared a glimpse into what he’s been working on lately, as he posted a video on Instagram of himself jamming out to his brand new collaboration with Luke Combs. Fans were quick to take to the comments section and call for his country music debut.

He tagged Luke Combs with a beer mug emoji, and Combs replied back with the same. “It’s the best crossover episode I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented, while another simply said, “You guys are amazing.” Another fan called for a collab with Post and Christ Stapleton, and others shared their love for the new track.

Some fans were a little on the fence about it, though, with one writing, “aint no one wanna hear this make beerbongs and bentlys 2.” Still, the response to the collab was almost overwhelmingly positive. Another fan brought attention to Post’s versatility, writing, “Post be mixing it up. One day he in the hood the next he at the Opry house.”

Post Malone Reveals Luke Combs Collab in Social Media Video

In the video, Post Malone sings along to the track and performs exuberant air drums. According to a report from Holler, the track is titled “I Ain’t Got A Guy For That.” Allegedly, Post, Combs, and frequent collaborator James McNair had a songwriting session in November 2023. This new song may be the result of that brainstorm.

Following the CMA Awards—where Post performed with Morgan Wallen and HARDY—he released HIXTAPE Vol. 3, which contained a selection of Joe Diffie covers. This sparked rumors that he was working on a country debut. Following that, Post revealed on a Twitch stream that he was indeed working on a country album, per a report from Holler.

“I Ain’t Got A Guy For That” seems to be about a titular guy who can fix anything, except whatever the speaker is going through at the moment. Post and Combs go back and forth with their respective guys, but when the real problem is revealed, it turns out they “ain’t got a guy for that.”

The full scope of the song hasn’t been realized yet, but fans are calling for it to be released immediately.

