Behind the Meaning of Taylor Swift’s Clever Earworm “Blank Space”

Taylor Swift is a self-aware artist. She knows what’s going on in her rumor mill and is honest about the lies and the rare truths. She has never shied away from poking fun at her public image. She’s even written a song about it.

Swift released “Blank Space” in 2014 as part of her studio album 1989. The up-tempo anthem was a hit for Swift because of its catchy melody and radio-fodder refrain. When you dig into the lyrics though, you’ll find Swift in on her own joke, adept at playing the villain, and not afraid to shine a light on her rough edges.

So it’s gonna be forever / Or it’s gonna go down in flames

For years, particularly in the early days of her career, Swift garnered a reputation for her breakup anthems. Every time she would enter into a new relationship, a host of comments like, “Oh, does he know what he is getting into?” would follow suit. Swift like any other songwriter was writing from her own experiences but was labeled a man-eater because of her ability to be candid about her headline-making relationships. Everyone else was writing about them, why couldn’t she?

Swift has gone on record talking about the effects of the backlash against her for such songs, calling it a “very sexist” angle to take. Despite her best efforts, people still make the jokes to this day, and it seems sometime around the writing of 1989, Swift realized her points were going to be rendered moot and decided to take a different approach.

In “Blank Space,” Swift plays into her reputation to great appeal. She adopts a heightened version of herself that wears a “crazy” badge with honor. It’s deliciously playful and hedonistic.

Swift references her Long list of ex-lovers and the proposed bad taste she has left in their mouths after writing songs about them – which is one of the main sins Swift’s naysayers have charged her with.

She plans for the future, already predicting the breakup between her and the man she is singing about. She’s honest about the eventual pain they both might be in but, assures him that they will have some fun along the way: You can tell me when it’s over, mm / If the high was worth the pain.

In the second verse, she warns Wait, the worst is yet to come – Screaming, crying, perfect storms

I can make all the tables turn. With this verse, Swift marks the shift from carefree love to jealousy-ridden turmoil. Swift highlights the juxtaposition of her outward, America’s Sweetheart appearance and the “shady” behavior she has been accused of partaking in. Cause, darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream, she sings.

Though she has released far more meditative songs since 2014 (the entire Folklore album for example), “Blank Space” is arguably one of her most candid tracks. Not many artists would be willing to lean into their bad press. Swift dared to do so here and came out the other end with a runaway hit.

Boys only want love if it’s torture

Don’t say I didn’t, say I didn’t warn ya

Boys only want love if it’s torture

Don’t say I didn’t, say I didn’t warn ya

So it’s gonna be forever

Or it’s gonna go down in flames

You can tell me when it’s over

If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They’ll tell you I’m insane

‘Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

(Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)