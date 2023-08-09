Rarities from Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar-Era Released on ‘The Collection II’

A compilation of the four albums made by the second incarnation of Van Halen along with a collection of rarities is getting a release on The Collection II, out Oct. 6.

Honoring the music made by founding Van Halen members Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony, along with second vocalist Sammy Hagar, The Collection II features newly remastered versions of the band’s four multi-platinum albums with the singer— 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995)—along with a selection of rarities recorded between 1989 and 2004.

Following up The Collection, a 2015 compilation focused on the six studio albums recorded by the band’s original line-up with singer David Lee Roth, The Collection ll was mastered directly from the original master tapes and overseen by the band’s longtime engineer Donn Landee.

In 1986, Van Halen’s seventh album, 5150, was also their first to hit the top of the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum six times in the U.S. with hits “Love Walks In,” “Dreams,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album was followed by OU812 two years later and more hits, including “When It’s Love” and “Finish What Ya Started.”

By the 1990s, Van Halen picked up their first Grammy award for Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Album with their 1991 album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, which also shot to the top of the Billboard 200 along with hits “Poundcake,” “Right Now,” and “Top Of The World.”

Still with Hagar, Van Halen released their live album, Live: Right Here, Right Now, in 1993, before their 10th album, and final with Hagar, Balance in 1995. Debuting at No. 1, the album also picked up a Grammy nod for the opening track “The Seventh Seal.”

The Collection II closes with Studio Rarities 1989-2004, eight recordings pulled from the Hagar-era, including “Crossing Over,” the band’s cover of Little Feat’s 1972 song “A Apolitical Blues,” an instrumental “Baluchitherium,” and two songs Van Halen composed for the soundtrack to the 1996 film Twister: “Humans Being” and the Grammy-nominated “Respect The Wind.”

“It’s About Time,” “Up For Breakfast,” and “Learning To See,” which were recorded in 2004 during the band’s temporary reunion with Hagar, round out the rarities.

Van Halen ‘The Collection II’ 5-LP Track Listing

LP One: 5150

Side One

“Good Enough” “Why Can’t This Be Love” “Get Up” “Dreams” “Summer Nights”

Side Two

“Best Of Both Worlds” “Love Walks In” “5150” “Inside”

LP Two: OU812

Side One

“Mine All Mine” “When It’s Love” “A.F.U. (Naturally Wired)” “Cabo Wabo”

Side Two

“Source Of Infection” “Feels So Good” “Finish What Ya Started” “Black And Blue” “Sucker In A 3 Piece”

LP Three: For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge

Side One

“Poundcake” “Judgement Day” “Spanked” “Runaround” “Pleasure Dome”

Side Two

“In ‘N’ Out” “Man On A Mission” “The Dream Is Over” “Right Now” “316” “Top Of The World”

LP Four: Balance

Side One

“The Seventh Seal” “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)” “Amsterdam” “Big Fat Money” “Doin’ Time”

Side Two

“Aftershock” “Strung Out” “Not Enough” “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)” “Feelin’”

LP Five: Studio Rarities 1989-2004

Side One

“A Apolitical Blues” “Crossing Over” “Baluchitherium”

Side Two

“Humans Being” “Respect The Wind” “It’s About Time” “Up For Breakfast” “Learning To See”

