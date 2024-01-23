Behind the Meaning of “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” by Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson flexes her tough side on “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” The rousing anthem befits her hard-working reputation and instills a sense of pride in her fans. Check out the meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning

In the eye of a hurricane

When I got one foot in the grave

I’ll dig my boots into the dirt

And face the rolling thunder

Wilson puts her foot down in “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” She stands tall as the determined artist that she is, laughing in the face of setbacks and disappointments.

I’m five generations

Of blazing a trail

Through barbed wired valleys and overgrown dells

I’m barefoot and bareback and born tough as nails

I’m four fifths of reckless

And one fifth of jack

I push like a daisy through old sidewalk cracks

She explains that she got that determined spirit from her family. I’m five generations / Of blazing a trail, she sings. Even in the face of obstacles almost too big to surmount (barbed wired valleys and overgrown dells), she manages to power through.

“I come from a long line of hardheaded tough people and people who have kind of blazed their own trails,” Wilson once said of this song. “I’m from five generations of farmers in northeast Louisiana, and I always compare farming to the music business. I mean, you get up every day, do the same thing, you have good years, you have bad years, but you just keep on blazing that trail.”

Wilson’s fame has been a long time coming. She has been grinding away at her dream for over a decade now. The determination she sings about in this song is readily apparent when considering her career trajectory.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)