Lainey Wilson Bangs the Table for a Miley Cyrus Collaboration, Recalls Her Days Working as a Hannah Montana Impersonator

Lainey Wilson went into 2024 on top of the world. In 2023, she went from an up-and-coming country star to a full-blown superstar. Her wins at the CMA Awards in November which included the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award cemented that status. However, she has never moved far away from her small-town Louisiana roots. In a recent interview, she revealed a dream collaboration that would take things full circle for her.

Recently, Wilson sat down with Glamour to talk about the past, present, and future of her career. During the interview, she revealed who she wants to work with and why. The publication mentioned her cover of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes and asked what other artist she wanted to cover.

“I’m a big Rolling Stones fan,” Wilson said. “Truthfully, a lot of their stuff kind of sounds country. I love the grittiness. I love the rawness,” she added. Then, she said, “At some point, me and Miley Cyrus have to work together.”

Lainey Wilson’s Connection to Miley Cyrus

The “Flowers” singer may not know it but she helped Wilson start get her career rolling. During the interview, she recalled taking every opportunity she could to be on stage. She wanted everyone to hear her voice. “I played every honky tonk talent search, every kind of Colgate Country Showdown, you name it, she recalled.”

“In high school, my job was impersonating Hannah Montana,” Wilson revealed. “I would do four or five birthday parties a weekend. Sometimes I would open up as Lainey Wilson and then I’d run backstage and change into my Hannah Montana wig and do my 15-song karaoke show.”

Then, she added, “I’ve been grinding since I was nine years old. I needed to prove to myself and my family that I’m really serious about this.”

The connection is a little deeper than that, though. Wilson said that she has been chasing the dream of being a country star since she was nine years old. During the interview, she revealed that a trip to Dollywood was when the dream really started. Dolly Parton is Cyrus’ godmother. As a result, it almost seems like Wilson and Cyrus are bound by fate to work together.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images

