The life of a rockstar is rife with excess. When you can have anything and everything you want, where do you draw the line? According to The Rolling Stones, that line is formed when you realize the difference between desire and need. They outline that difference in “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Uncover the meaning behind the song, below.

Behind the Meaning of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones

I saw her today at the reception

A glass of wine in her hand

I knew she would meet her connection

At her feet was a foot-loose man

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is attributed to the writing partnership of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. In the lyrics, they introduce several scenarios in which the characters don’t get what they want, but somehow end up with what they need.

In the opening lines, Jagger sings about a woman who has found another man. Even though it might tug at his heart a bit, he realizes she ended up right where she needed to be. I knew she would meet her connection / At her feet was a foot-loose man, he sings.

And I went down to the demonstration

To get my fair share of abuse

Singing, “We’re gonna vent our frustration

If we don’t, we’re going to blow a 50-amp fuse”

Sing it to me, honey

Given that this song was released in the late ’60s, it makes sense that the Rolling Stones would include a verse referencing the many political and social movements of the era. Jagger tells the protestors that, though they may not immediately sort their grievances, there is hope that it will come in the future.

You can’t always get what you want

You can’t always get what you want

You can’t always get what you want

But if you try sometimes, well, you just might find

You get what you need

Overarchingly, this song is about optimism. Even if our wants aren’t answered in the way we expect, there is always hope that what we need will come to us. It’s almost too wholesome and inspirational a message to be relayed by rock stars. Nevertheless, it remains one of the Stones‘ best offerings.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones)