Katy Perry Dishes on Her Replacement and the Possibility of Returning to ‘American Idol’

On Sunday night, American Idol welcomed Abi Carter to the long list of singers who won the show. But at the same time, the evening also featured the end for Katy Perry. Helping judge the show for the past seven years, the hitmaker decided to call it quits to focus more on her own music. While Perry announced her exit months ago, that didn’t stop her from shedding a tear or two during the season finale that featured numerous performances. Although looking forward to the future, the singer admitted that she isn’t opposed to returning to American Idol in the future.

Speaking with ET’s Denny Directo about her replacement and the possibility of a return in the future, Perry explained, “Well, everybody’s sad. I’m like, it’s not like I’m dying! I’m just going to see you on tour” She added, “Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows? I loved everything I got to experience and learn.”

For months, fans and even Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have wondered which star will take over for Perry. Although names like Jelly Roll and Jon Bon Jovi have been tossed around, Perry seemed to focus on the next judge’s qualities. “I hope it’s someone fearless. I hope it’s someone that doesn’t mince their words, maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself. There’s a lot of people that’s like, ‘She’s awful! She should go!’ And there’s a lot of people that are like, ‘She speaks her mind! She’s authentic!’ Whatever, you can’t win ‘em all. I think it’s actually better not to win ‘em all because that means you actually have a point of view.”

Katy Perry Calls Abi Carter Winning ‘American Idol’ A Gift

Looking back on the season finale, Perry loved the fact that she got the chance to watch Carter win, given she was the first female in several seasons to become the next American Idol. “I’m a little tired because I’ve been crying all night, but I’m just so proud, so happy. It feels like a cherry on top that Abi got to win just because it’s been a while since, you know, a while since a female won.” And to make it better, Perry noted how she picked Carter from the start.

Thrilled about her time on the show and what is in store for her, Perry called Carter’s win “my present from the universe.”

