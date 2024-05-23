Duetting with the Reba McEntire would surely be a feat for any artist. Luckily for her peers, McEntire doesn’t shy away from collaboration. She has no shortage of memorable team-ups across her career, but were fond of the three McEntire collaborations, below.

3 of the Best Reba McEntire Collaborations

1. “Because of You” (with Kelly Clarkson)

Clarkson passed the baton onto the younger generation in 2007 when she teamed up with Kelly Clarkson. Though Clarkson’s original version of “Because of You” was enticing enough, the addition of McEntire makes it all the more stunning.

Because of you

I never stray too far from the sidewalk

Because of you

I learned to play on the safe side, so I don’t get hurt

Because of you

2. “The Heart Won’t Lie” (with Vince Gill)

Both McEntire and Vince Gill’s vocals are syrupy-sweet. There doesn’t seem to be a note either one of them can’t hit, which makes them perfect duet partners. Gill backs up McEntire’s lead vocals with the utmost precision. “The Heart Won’t Lie” certainly tugs on the heartstrings.

‘Cause the heart won’t lie

Sometimes life gets in the way

But there’s one thing that won’t change

I know I’ve tried

3. “Does He Love You” (with Linda Davis)

The last inclusion on our list of McEntire collaborations, “Does He Love You” sees McEntire and Linda Davis present two sides of an affair. While McEntire plays a loving wife, Davis plays the other woman. Despite being on opposite sides of the affair, they both ask the same question: Does he love you / like he’s been loving me?

But does he love you? (does he love you?)

Like he loves me (like he loves me)

Does he think of you? (does he think of you?)

When he’s holding me

(Photo by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic)