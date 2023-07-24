Behind the Name Tony Bennett— Given to Him by Bob Hope

With a name like Tony Bennett, it’s easy to presume that was the one given to him at birth. But that isn’t the case for the legendary crooner who was known around the world for his one-of-a-kind voice. Bennett passed away on Friday (July 21) and left behind an illustrious catalog of songs that have stood the test of time as Tony Bennett —a name that likely wouldn’t have existed without the help of revered comedian Bob Hope.

Videos by American Songwriter

Meaning Behind the Stage Name

The master song interpreter was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on August 3, 1926, and raised in New York City. He was of Italian heritage on both his mother’s and father’s