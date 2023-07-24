Kelly Clarkson Recommends Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson’s Music

Kelly Clarkson has recently shared a heartfelt post to her Instagram promoting longtime friend Lainey Wilson’s music. Clarkson released her 10th studio album, Chemistry, on June 23, while Wilson’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country, dropped in October 2022. In her Instagram Story, Clarkson gave Cody Johnson a shoutout as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

“If you’re needing a break from listening to my new album Chemistry then check out @laineywilsonmusic ‘wild flowers and wild horses’ & @codyjohnson ‘when it comes to you’ ❤️. You’re gonna love both these artists…or you have **** taste 😜,” Clarkson’s Instagram Story reads.

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” is the 14th track off of Bell Bottom Country. “When It Comes to You” is a popular track from Johnson’s 2021 record, Human: The Double Album.

RELATED: Lainey Wilson Breaks From Hosting CMA Fest to Perform “Watermelon Moonshine” (Watch)

Wilson soon responded to Clarkson’s message with an Instagram story of her own. “Well dang. This means the world from you sister. Love you ❣️”, Wilson wrote.

Many fans turned to the comments section to inform Clarkson that they will take her advice on what to listen to, as well as compliment her new record. Clarkson also recently turned to Instagram to discuss her newest album. “​​Having chemistry with someone is an incredible and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer wrote.

[RELATED: American Songwriter July/August Cover Story: Kelly Clarkson — Pieced Together]

“This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship,” Clarkson continued. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

In a conversation with American Songwriter, Clarkson revealed that she didn’t know what the overall sound of her record chemistry would be. “It was almost like each emotion was coming out differently—‘me’ is soulful and ‘high road’ is a different song, which had a completely different vibe,” she says. “Anything I attached to was just where I was emotionally at that place and that time.”

She added that there was never any directional intention from the inception of chemistry through its end. “I just really needed to write it and get it out, and it was almost me figuring out what I was feeling and seeing,” Clarkson shares. “Sometimes you look up, and you don’t recognize yourself anymore. You’ve lost yourself in a way. You don’t know how you got to this place.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images