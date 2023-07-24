Everything We Know About Newport Folk Festival 2023

Since its launch in 1959, Newport Folk Festival has served as one of the most respected and longest-running music events in history. Created as a spinoff of the popular Newport Jazz Festival, which began in 1954, the three-day event spotlights both established artists and rising talents across genres.

Videos by American Songwriter

This weekend, music fans will once again flock to Rhode Island to experience this revered musical celebration for themselves. Here’s everything you need to know about Newport Folk Festival 2023:

The 64th annual Newport Folk Festival will be held on July 28-30 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Performers

The festival will kick off Friday with sets from Bella White, CAAMP, Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo, Free Range, Heavy Makeup, Laden Valley, Maggie Rodgers, Mdou Moctar, My Morning Jacket, Nickel Creek, Noah Kahan, Peter One, Ron Gallo, Slaughter Beach, Dog, The Beths, The Heavy Heavy, and Thee Sacred Souls.

Saturday’s jam-packed lineup includes performances from Aimee Mann, Alice Phoebe Lou, Angel Olsen, Bartees Strange, Danielle Ponder, Goose, Indigo de Souza, Jaime Wyatt, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp, Nanna, Orchestra Gold, The Backseat Lovers, The Hold Steady, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Turnpike Troubadours, and Willi Carlisle.

The final day of Newport Folk Festival 2023 features appearances from Abraham Alexander, Beau Bedford, Billy Strings, the Black Opry Revue, Dan Blakeslee, Dawn Landes, Gregory Alan Isakov, Jupiter & Okwess, Lana Del Rey, Los Lobos, Madison Cunningham, Mereba, Phil Cook, Remi Wolf, Robert Ellis, Senora May, Sumbuck, The Earls of Leicester, and The Harlem Gospel Travelers.

Orville Peck was initially scheduled to perform on Sunday but recently canceled his appearance along with all upcoming live dates in order to prioritize his “mental and physical health.”

RELATED: Remember When Dylan Went Electric at the Newport Folk Festival 1965?

The Collaborations

Throughout its history, Newport Folk Festival has been the site of many memorable and rare collaborations. Fans in attendance will likely witness a few surprises and unannounced appearances during the weekend’s festivities. Still, there is already an impressive list of confirmed sets that feature an array of artists set to join forces on the festival stage.

“Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook,” hosted by the singer-songwriter and producer Josh Kaufman, will feature appearances from special guests to benefit RIOT Rhode Island. The Providence-based nonprofit empowers and supports cis women, girls, trans and nonbinary individuals with an interest in music.

The “Folk Family Revue” will feature intimate sets from Robert Ellis, Beau Bedford, and Phil Cook. Accomplished singer-songwriter John Oates will be joined by celebrated guitarist Guthrie Trapp for a special joint appearance, highlighting many of Oates’ solo tracks and hits from his pop-rock duo Hall & Oates.

Genre-bending rock group Los Lobos will continue their ongoing 50th-anniversary celebration at Newport and will welcome a selection of still-unannounced special guests to mark the special occasion.

The Tickets

Single-day, two-day, and three-day passes for Newport Folk Festival are now sold out. A limited number of tickets are currently available via resale platforms, including StubHub and SeatGeek. Fans can also sign up to be added to the festival’s official waiting list for a last-minute chance at admission.

(Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)