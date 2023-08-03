Senate Passes Resolution for Tony Bennett Day in New York City

Senator Chuck Schumer revealed a resolution to declare August 3 as “Tony Bennett Day.” The day marks what would have been Bennett’s 97th birthday. The legendary singer died on Friday (July 21). Standing at Bennett’s bench, where the crooner often sat and painted within proximity to his New York City apartment, Schumer called the late singer, a “New Yorker.”

“Whether you met Tony or listened to Tony, whether you’re old or young or in between — everyone knew Tony Bennett, and everyone loved Tony Bennett,” said Sen. Schumer on July 23. “Just to hear him sing a few bars you knew he cared about you, and he cared about the words of the song.”

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on August 3, 1926, in Queens, New York, Bennett started singing and painting at a young age. Later, he performed as a singing waiter to help support his family after the death of his father.

By 1951, Bennett broke out with his first recording hit, “Because of You,” which was followed by other standards over the next few years, including “Stranger in Paradise,” “Just in Time,” “Rags to Riches,” and “Cold, Cold Heart,” among others. Bennett’s success continued into the 1960s with one of his signature hits, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” along with other songs like “Who Can I Turn To,” “The Good Life,” and “I Wanna Be Around.”

With the exception of a few years residing in Los Angeles and London earlier in his career, Bennett remained a resident of New York City throughout the majority of his 96 years.

“He had something in common with so many New Yorkers He gave it his all,” said Sen. Schumer. “He wouldn’t let anything stop him. He gave it all in a sincere, honest, forthright way, just like New Yorkers.”

Sen. Schumer continued, “Here is a man who sang about his heart while his soul was always here in New York. The King of Croon is beloved from coast-to-coast, his reach spanned genres and generations, but he is, and he will always be, a New Yorker who did so much good.”

Bennett’s longtime friend, Rep. Nancy Pelosi introduced a similar resolution on the floor of the House of Representatives to honor Bennett on August 3.

“Tony Bennett was a national treasure: an extraordinarily gifted singer, a great humanitarian and a true American patriot,” said Pelosi on Thursday (July 27). “For seven decades, Tony graced us with his beautiful voice, skillful songwriting and classic tunes. His legendary musical legacy was fittingly recognized, and as historic was Tony’s devotion to serving his Nation.”

Pelosi continued, “This resolution appropriately honors Tony’s extraordinary legacy and celebrates his unsurpassed artistry and patriotic leadership.”

