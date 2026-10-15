Beloved Nashville Broadcaster and Country Music Fixture Dies at 73

Nashville has produced countless unforgettable voices over the decades, but not all of them stood under the spotlight. For some, like Jimmy Carter, passion for country music led them behind the camera. Although most fans might not know him, they definitely knew his talent, as Carter spent over five decades in country music. That time included broadcasting, production, and reporting. As WSMV Channel 4’s entertainment reporter for 21 years, Carter met stars like Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Clint Eastwood. Sadly, the veteran reporter passed away at 73.

Passing away on Tuesday, WSM Radio shared a tribute to Carter on Facebook. The post read, “Today, we lost a dear friend and a cherished member of the WSM family. For many years, Jimmy Carter brought his passion for country music, unforgettable stories, and deep industry connections to Coffee, Country & Cody. A well-respected and well-loved figure in Nashville media for decades, Jimmy was a trusted source, a gifted broadcaster, and a friend to countless artists, listeners and colleagues.”

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Although passionate about country music, WSM Radio praised his personality beyond the genre. “We’ll miss his warmth, his humor, and his friendship. Our hearts are with Jimmy’s family and loved ones. Jimmy Carter’s contributions to WSM, country music, and the Nashville media community will not be forgotten.”

[RELATED: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80]

Jimmy Carter Loved The Radio, Country Music, And Hardee’s

With fans taking a moment to remember Carter’s commitment to music, his granddaughter, Kira Sparks, announced that he had passed away peacefully in his sleep. She also offered a different side of Carter that many didn’t know. “He woke up every morning for the radio at 4 am. And he didn’t like sleeping in. He would sneak out to get Hardee’s breakfast. And his hugs could heal something in you that you didn’t know needed healing. He didn’t care about the cost of happiness. He didn’t worry about the work.” Sparks promised, “He just loved seeing his family happy.”

From country music to being the world’s best grandpa, Carter seemed to carry love, passion, and a little charm wherever he went. And Sparks concluded, “He shared that happiness with the world, and he was someone who I will always respect for all his sacrifices. We all miss him.”

For decades, Carter made sure Nashville’s stories were heard. Now, his family and friends were making sure his story wouldn’t be forgotten.

(Photo by Bromberger Hoover Photography/Getty Images)