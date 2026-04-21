The eldest among the kids in the family, Alan Osmond, found himself at the front of The Osmond Brothers Boys’ Quartet. Throughout the height of their fame, the group consisted of Alan, Merrill, Jay, Wayne, Jimmy, and Donny Osmond. Their hit songs included “Yo-Yo” and “One Bad Apple.” While The Osmonds gained a faithful following during the Bubblegum era of music, Alan stepped away after battling multiple sclerosis. Sadly, on Monday, he passed away at 76.

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Announcing the passing of Alan, a spokesperson for the family explained how the musician was surrounded by loved ones during his final moments. Paying tribute to his brother, Merrill, wrote, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond. I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many.”

As fans continue to honor and celebrate Alan’s contributions to music, Merrill thanked them for their love and support. “Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers. We will honor his memory and the message he cared so deeply about. He will be missed beyond words.”

[RELATED: “Your Brother Forever”: Donny Osmond Shares Touching Tribute to Wayne Osmond Following His Death]

Alan Osmond “Lives On” According To Brother

Although nearing the end of his life, Alan had one last request for Merrill. His brother noted how he asked him to keep their dream alive. “He said, ‘Merrill, you and I worked side by side. We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.’ I want you to know, his request will be honored.”

While mourning the loss of his brother, Merrill knew that Alan was never too far away. “He has not left me. I have felt him. I have felt his quiet encouragement telling me to keep going… to keep building faith… to keep sharing light. His testimony is not gone, it lives on, and it will continue to be felt far beyond this life.”

Asking fans to “rejoice” that Alan was no longer in pain, Merrill and the rest of The Osmond family encouraged supporters to remember him through his music and message of faith. And even in his absence, Alan’s voice carries on through the music he helped shape.

(Photo by John Storey/Getty Images)