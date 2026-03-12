Rock and Soul Veteran David Brigati Passes Away at 85

For over six decades, David Brigati explored a career in the entertainment industry. Most of that time revolved around him performing in groups like the Hi-Fives, the Starliters, and the Rascals. Throughout his career, he helped record hit songs like “Peppermint Twist”, and “Face on an Angel.” He even gained the nickname, the fifth Rascal. While the Rascals eventually landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, sadly, Brigati recently passed away at 85.

On March 7, Brigati’s family announced that the singer had passed away. Not releasing a cause of death, the family focused on the life he lived and the mark he left in the music industry. “David’s soaring tenor voice soon propelled him to the national stage with Joey Dee and The Starliters. As a key member of one of the pioneering mixed-race groups, he helped ignite a cultural phenomenon with the #1 hit “The Peppermint Twist.”’

While not always standing center stage, Brigati’s voice and talent helped shape some of the most memorable moments in rock and soul music. “His genius flourished behind the scenes as a background singer and masterful voice arranger. His signature harmonies provided the lush soulful backdrop for the decade’s greatest anthems, including ‘Groovin’, ‘People Got To Be Free’ ‘A Beautiful Morning’ and ‘How Can I Be Sure.’”

Fans Remember David Brigati As The “5th Rascal”

Aside from Brigati’s family sharing the heartbreaking news, a Facebook page dedicated to the Rascals posted an image of the musician, writing, “The heavens have added the voice of an angel tonight. David Brigati graduated to heaven this evening. He was surrounded by loved ones and passed peacefully. Your loving thoughts and heartfelt prayers are cherished and appreciated.”

With fans commenting on the post, calling him the “5th Rascal”, one person added, “So very sad to hear this. David is now singing again in heaven with my Uncle Vinny Dambro. RIP and thank you for the many years of amazing music.”

As tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow musicians, it’s clear that Brigati’s contributions to some of the most beloved songs of the 1960s cemented his place in music history. And although he is now gone, the records he helped create still carry the same spirit and energy that first captured fans.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)