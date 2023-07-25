5 Best Double Bass Pedals of 2023

Even for the most experienced drummers, there are certain grooves and patterns that will be unplayable without a double bass pedal. Learning to play double kick will unlock entire new genres and rhythmic patterns to explore.

If you're looking to expand your capabilities as a drummer, then you've marched into the right article. Here we lay out fi of the most dependable and high-performance double bass pedals on the market right now.

Our number one spot goes to the Pearl P932 Longboard Double Bass Drum Pedal because it delivers top-notch precision and build quality at an accessible price for most players.

Now let's get to the five best double bass pedals to get your hands on (and feet on) in 2023.

Best Double Bass Pedals

1. Best Overall Value – Pearl P932 Longboard Double Bass Drum Pedal

SPECS

Drive System: Single chain

Single chain Adjustability and Feel: PowerShifter longboards, frictionless roller

PowerShifter longboards, frictionless roller Durability and Build Quality: Aluminum die-cast wheel

The Pearl P932 Longboard Double Bass Drum Pedal means there's just over $300 standing between you and professional-quality double pedal playing.

We believe the Pearl P932 Longboard Double Bass Drum Pedal strikes the perfect balance between quality and price tag, resting in an ideal spot to please just about any drummer.

Playing with a double bass pedal is extremely fun and enriching, especially for metal drummers and lovers of fast or heavy music genres. But make no mistake; it can be difficult to get just right if you are inexperienced.

We recommend the Pearl P932 Longboard over other cheaper pedals on this list because when it comes to double bass pedals, you'll do yourself more favors if you don't make too many budgetary compromises on durability and performance.

The Pearl P932 Longboard is just about everything you could want in a double bass pedal: durable, adjustable, and capable of keeping up with even the heaviest genres.

And it manages to pack all these benefits into a sleek, stylishly-designed package that is more budget-friendly than the top-end double bass pedals (which can run you over $1,000).

The longboard footboards offer extended surface area compared to other pedals, providing enhanced control and comfort, particularly for drummers with larger feet.

Ease of playing is especially important with a double bass pedal because chances are you'll be playing very fast or complex parts—achieving a speed you couldn't with a regular bass drum pedal. Fortunately, the Pearl P932 Longboard plays smoothly and is a joy to use.

The adjustable tension spring and switchable cam type provide even more flexibility, further strengthening our belief that this pedal will appeal to just about any drummer.

2. Getting a Bit More Intense – The DW DWCP5002AD4 5000 Series Accelerator Double Bass Drum Pedal

SPECS

Drive System: Dual-bearing spring rocker

Dual-bearing spring rocker Adjustability and Feel: Rubber grip on bass pad

Rubber grip on bass pad Compatibility and Setup: Nylon carrying bag

The DW DWCP5002AD4 5000 Series Accelerator Double Bass Drum Pedal may be a mouthful to say, but it can also deliver an earful of amazing-sounding drum riffs.

Take one look at the 5000 Series Accelerator Double Bass Drum Pedal, and you can instantly tell it is a one-of-a-kind instrument. The exceptional craftsmanship that Drum Workshop is known for is on full display here—in everything from the bold red base board to the pristinely-shaped pedals.

5000 Series Accelerator Double Bass Drum Pedals feature a dual-chain drive system (or Accelerator Drive System, as they call it) that enables extreme precision and responsiveness from the pedal.

It is highly adjustable, versatile, and suitable for pro-level bands that play even the most extreme genres of music—like thrash metal, metalcore, deathcore, and power metal.

Another noteworthy aspect is the tri-pivot toe clamp, which securely holds the pedal to the bass drum hoop. It provides excellent stability and prevents any unwanted movement, even when playing at high speeds.

This piece of drum equipment is what we would consider the next level up from the previous pick—in both performance and price. Still, it ranks number two because there are drummers out there who might not need this level of precision and will be just fine with a more wallet-friendly pedal.

For drummers who are serious about playing fast or complex kick drum parts with extreme precision, the DW DWCP5002AD4 5000 Series Accelerator Double Bass Drum Pedal will take you where you're looking to go.

3. Most Iconic – Tama HP910LWN Speed Cobra 910 Double Bass Drum Pedal

SPECS

Drive System: Double Chain

Double Chain Adjustability and Feel: Ultra-tough Fastball Bearing

Ultra-tough Fastball Bearing Durability and Build Quality: Cobra Coil steel spring

Cobra Coil steel spring Compatibility and Setup: Wide baseplate and frame

Due to its exceptional level of responsiveness, the Speed Cobra 910 Double Bass Drum Pedal allows you to play incredibly dynamically. This is all thanks to the Cobra craftsmanship that is leagues ahead of other manufacturers' quality.

We chose this pedal as the most iconic not just because Cobra is a well-known brand with a unique visual style but also because Cobra has a unique approach to the mechanics that set it apart from the pack.

The Cobra Coil, a unique feature exclusive to Tama pedals, optimizes the return of the footboard to its original position swiftly, allowing for quick and precise execution.

The innovative Rolling Glide cam enables smooth and fluid motions that are perfect for nailing difficult drum parts or transitions seamlessly.

It also boasts fantastically constructed bearings, high-performing hinges, a wide and sturdy base, and a lightweight pedalboard.

So what does all this meticulously-designed hardware feel like to play? Stable, smooth, responsive, and arguably irreplaceable.

Speed Cobra is so widely recognized for a reason. It is a dependable pedal producer that does not skimp on quality, especially in the case of the Tama HP910LWN Speed Cobra 910 Double Bass Drum Pedal.

This piece of gear will look attention-grabbing next to your hi-hat pedal and allow you to blow everyone away when you hop on it and play a lick with amazing precision.

The unique lightweight visual design will be a selling point for drummers who want something a little flashy and not too typical.

4. Best for First-Time Buyers – TAMA HP200PTW Iron Cobra 200 Double Pedal

SPECS

Drive System: Single Chain

Single Chain Adjustability and Feel: Adjustable hammer angles, Quick-return footboard

Adjustable hammer angles, Quick-return footboard Durability and Build Quality: Power Glide cam

For many fans of extreme genres, the passion for the music is undeniable when it hits. Whether you are a six-year-old kid or an 80-year-old grandpa, anyone can have the desire—and, with enough practice, the ability—to play crazy fast drum parts.

Just about the only thing that most aspiring drummers have in common when starting out is they don't have unlimited money. Budget is a concern to everyone, especially now after the recent hikes in inflation.

There are some pieces of gear that have great quality options available for surprisingly cheap—like acoustic basses, certain effect pedals, or mini amplifiers. But double bass pedals are not something where springing for the cheapest option is a good idea.

This presents a dilemma for the fresh drummers who just want to learn double kick as soon as possible—do I get something I can afford, which probably won't be very durable or reliable, or do I simply keep saving until I can somehow afford a more expensive pedal?

The TAMA HP200PTW Iron Cobra 200 Double Pedal is the solution for anyone in that situation. At just over $200, it is relatively quite budget-friendly, but it does not compromise quality or playability like some of the other "ultra-budget" bass drum pedals out there.

It bears the iconic Cobra brand and has a solid build quality. There is nothing about this instrument that will noticeably hold you back or annoy you by limiting what you're able to play.

Cheaper off-brand double bass pedals can be rickety, unsteady, and difficult to fine-tune for performance. But the TAMA HP200PTW Iron Cobra 200 Double Pedal is adjustable, rock-solid, and perfectly playable while still being cheaper than most of its competitors.

5. The Splurge – DW DWCP9002 9000 Series Double Bass Drum Pedal

SPECS

Drive System: Double Chain

Double Chain Adjustability and Feel: Aircraft-grade aluminum, Tri-Pivot toe clamp system

Aircraft-grade aluminum, Tri-Pivot toe clamp system Durability and Build Quality: 9002 Series hardware

9002 Series hardware Compatibility and Setup: Includes nylon carry case

With highly technical gear like double kick pedals, you get what you pay for, and there are generally no shortcuts to get around that.

For most players in the market for double bass pedals, one of the previous options on this list will be everything they need. But for those who have the budget and want a dynamite piece of gear that will not disappoint, this is the pedal for you.

The DW DWCP9002 9000 Series Double Bass Drum Pedal is expensive, but if you're looking to leave no stone unturned in your search for the perfect double kick pedal, then your search might just be over.

Despite not being the most affordable double bass pedal, the DW 9000 Series is perhaps the finest-made product on this list.

If you know a lot about high-end pedals from revered pedal brands, then you know that at a certain point, top-shelf pedals will all be exceptionally-built, and it just comes down to preference.

We think that $800 or so is about far as you need to go before you hit diminishing returns relative to money spent. And that will land you on the DWCP9002 9000 Series Double Bass Drum Pedal.

This pedal is impeccably designed, sturdily built, extremely versatile, smooth, and responsive—the list of reasons to love this pedal just goes on and on! Your double bass drum patterns will feel smooth and fluid to play, and of course, they will sound incredible as well.

This exceptionally well-made piece of drum hardware blows so many pedals out of the water.

The Tri-Pivot Toe Clamp provides a secure grip on the bass drum hoop, ensuring stability and preventing slippage during intense playing. The Floating Rotor design minimizes friction in the drive system, resulting in improved speed and smoothness.

The pedal also features a dual-chain drive system that is smooth, adjustable, and highly effective at allowing you to play quickly.

We would not recommend this pedal to anyone who does not plan to make studio recordings or play live shows. If you're a hobbyist who just wants a usable pedal (which is totally okay, rock on!), then you will probably want to go with a more affordable pedal.

Best Double Bass Pedals Buyer's Guide

Double pedals are versatile tools that are capable of creating some insanely fast grooves and fills. But not all double pedals are created equal.

This guide will tell you all the most important qualities to look out for in your search for the perfect double bass pedal. You want a pedal that fits all your needs within your desired budget, and this guide will point you in the right direction.

Here are the most important things to look for in a double bass pedal.

Price

The cost of a double bass pedal will be the first consideration for many drummers. As with most pieces of drumming gear, these pedals can be considerably expensive.

There are off-brand double kick pedals out there for very cheap, some less than $100. We advise that these ultra-cheap pedals are generally NOT worth your money.

The point of a double pedal is to play faster parts than you could play with a single pedal. Double pedal drummers will want to be able to smoothly and seamlessly play fast parts.

The cheaper pedals on the market are prone to shakiness, bounciness, and unwanted squeaks when faster drum parts are attempted. This will prove frustrating and limiting for any drummer, even a more experienced one.

At the same time, most players cannot reasonably dish out over $1,000 for a single piece of gear, and there comes a price point where you start hitting diminishing returns.

A reasonable price range for a double kick pedal is somewhere between $200 and $900, depending on how precise you're going to get with your playing or recording.

Buying used can be a valid option as well. Be sure to test out used gear before buying.

Responsiveness

Responsiveness is possibly the most important aspect of a double kick pedal.

It should provide a smooth and consistent feel, allowing you to play with precision, control, and dynamics. If you can, it is a good idea to test the pedal's responsiveness and ensure it suits your playing style.

Playing on a pedal that is less responsive than the ideal is, well, less than ideal. You could be an extremely skilled drummer, but if your pedal is not responsive enough, your parts will not sound quite right.

Do yourself a favor and prioritize responsiveness when searching for the best double pedals.

Durability

When you're playing drums, you're literally bashing things, often as hard as you can. Any piece of drumming gear needs to be durably built in order to last.

Fortunately, all of the pedals on this list have good build quality. Some are simply acceptable, while others are downright incredible. But none of them are junky—all are built to withstand actual continued use.

When you're spending a decent amount on a piece of gear you'll use every time you play drums, you're going to want to make sure you don't have to make another trip to the drum shop only a couple of months later.

Stability

This is of particular importance for heavy metal drummers or anyone playing extremely fast for long periods of time. Let's be honest—double bass pedals are potentially rickety and can be complicated to set up.

If you've seen rickety bass pedals before, you know that if it's bad enough, it can render the pedal unusable or at least not worth playing. Wobbly pedals will squeak, slide on the ground, gradually shift around, bounce unintentionally, or all of the above.

This is what makes a stable, firm build so important.

A good double bass pedal should stay firmly in place while playing. It should have a secure base and a reliable attachment to the bass drum.

Check if the pedal has non-slip features or additional stabilizers to prevent it from sliding or moving during intense drumming sessions.

Adjustability and Compatibility

All pedals on this list are adjustable to varying degrees. This is standard for any pedal because different situations call for different levels of tension or responsiveness. Things can get technical, and every drummer's specific preference is different.

The question is, what level of adjustability do you need?

Even the most budget-friendly option on this list is adjustable enough to please most drummers.

But if your technique requires some specific adjustments made or a setup that is out of the norm, then a more highly adjustable pedal might be useful.

You can look for pedals that offer options to adjust the beater angle, spring tension, and footboard height. This adjustability allows you to customize the pedal's feel to your liking.

This is something that, for the most part, can only be explored in person. An article on the computer can be useful for a lot of things, but there's no substitute for getting to feel how a double bass pedal plays and adjusting it to your exact preference.

Or, you can play around with a number of different pedals or setups until you find out exactly what that preference is. Trying out new approaches is never a bad idea.

User Reviews

When looking at the reviews of all your potential choices, the most important thing to look for is the overall number of positive reviews. But even a high rating is not a good predictor of quality if it only has a handful of reviews.

For example,

"4.5 stars (2806 reviews)" is probably a safer buy than "4.7 stars (5 reviews)"

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why buy a double kick pedal?

Certain grooves, patterns, and levels of speed are simply not achievable without a double kick pedal. There are many songs and genres that do not use double kick, the majority of them, in fact.

But if you want to play metal, post-hardcore, or other genres that can be fast and heavy, it is pretty much a must-have.

Generally, if you have a standard drum set that you use a single chain pedal for, it will work with every pedal on this list.

If you have the space to fit the pedal and a standard bass drum, you can hook the pedal onto the rim just like normal and fit the second pedal to the left next to the hi-hat pedal.

Are double kick pedals suitable for beginners?

Short answer: Yes.

Double kick is not necessarily more difficult to play than single kick. It's simply a different way of playing.

What genres are double bass drum pedals best for?

Heavy metal, hardcore, and essentially any metal sub-genre can hugely benefit from a double kick pedal. To many bands, it has become foundational. If someone is listed as a "power metal drummer," for instance, it is assumed they are comfortable playing double kick.

But another thing to consider is that including a double kick pedal does not make any genre of music any harder to play. Basically, there's no downside to having one. It's just another technique to learn if you want to—and it's one that a lot of people love.

How much does a double bass drum pedal cost?

They can be found for as cheap as $80 or so. But you can't find a double kick pedal worth buying for less than $200.

We recommend $230 to $600 or so as a reasonable price range for this piece of gear.

Conclusion

Once you order your double bass pedal, you'll probably want to start playing as soon as you can! They unlock a whole new way to play the drums and can be an addicting playing style to pursue.

Among the various options available, our top pick for the best double bass pedal is the Pearl P932 Longboard Double Bass Drum Pedal. Its precise responsiveness, exceptional durability, and unmatched versatility make it an indispensable tool for drummers of all styles and skill levels.

So, let out all your energy and keep a super fast, consistent beat with any of these double kick pedals, and you'll have a blast! (Sorry, neighbors!)