Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ Album

When iconic country songwriter Dolly Parton exclaimed, “I’m a rock star now!” during her acceptance speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she was both being gracious, fun and prescient. Indeed, the “Jolene” songwriter has a new rock album forthcoming. It’s title? Rockstar, of course.

Videos by American Songwriter

But along with the title, what else do we know? Will there be guest stars (if so, who)? Which songs will she cover? How many tracks? What is the release date? These are all terrific questions. Find out the answers and more below.

But I Thought Dolly Declined Her HOF Nomination

Initially, she did. When Parton was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she gracefully declined. Nothing against the Hall, she said. It’s just that she’s always fancied herself a country artist. Not a rock one.

Since the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is becoming the Popular Music Hall of Fame (and we’re here for it!), the more it became apparent, Parton should be part of it. So, she graciously accepted the honor and chose that time to announce a rock ‘n’ roll album so that she fit the bill: Rockstar.

Rockstar, the aptly titled album from Parton, which will be her 49th solo album, is set to drop later this year just in time for the holidays on November 17. That’s six days before Thanksgiving, for those who are counting.

Who is on the Album?

Along with announcing a slew of guest stars, Parton has said Rockstar will be a record of covers. She formally announced the record on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last November. She announced the track list on The View in January.

In total, there are 30 songs on the project. The tracks range from the Beatles’ “Let It Be” to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” In addition, the album is full of guests. Lizzo is on “Stairway to Heaven,” Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are on “Let It Be.” See the full track list below.

In total, there are 39 guest stars. They are:

Ann Wilson

Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band

Brandi Carlile

Chris Stapleton

Debbie Harry

Elton John

Emmylou Harris

Gary Rossington

Howard Leese

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

John 5

John Fogerty

Kevin Cronin

Kid Rock

Linda Perry

Lizzo & Sasha Flute

Melissa Etheridge

Michael McDonald

Mick Fleetwood

Miley Cyrus

Neil Giraldo

Nikki Sixx

P!nk

Pat Benatar

Paul McCartney

Peter Frampton

Richie Sambora

Ring Starr

Rob Halford

Ronnie McDowell

Ronnie Van Zant

Sheryl Crow

Simon Le Bon

Stevie Nicks

Sting

Steven Tyler

The Jordanaires

Warren Haynes

Waddy Wachtel

Album Covers

In total, there are four album covers. One with Parton wearing a star, KISS-like eye-patch, another with her in the front seat of a muscle car looking fabulous (below). Another cover features the singer in leather shredding on a black electric guitar while a fourth features Parton standing over a motorcycle.

World On Fire

Parton may have been wondering if her releasing a rock album would be received with open arms. Well, if she had any doubts, they are likely assuaged now. Parton, who has been a recording artist for more than five decades, earned the first No. 1 rock hit of her career in 2023 with the release of the chilling “World on Fire” from her upcoming Rockstar album. She sings with great passion,

Liar, liar the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down?

Fire, fire burning higher

Still got time to turn it all around

Now I ain’t one for speaking out much

But that don’t mean I don’t stay in touch

Everybody’s trippin’ over this or that

What we gonna do when we all fall flat?

Liar, liar the world’s on fire

What we gonna do when it all burns down?

Rockstar Track List

While the album features mostly covers, it also has original songs by Parton, including “World On Fire” and the album’s opening titular track. Other highly anticipated songs include “Magic Man” with the Heart sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and a rendition of “Wrecking Ball” with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Find the full track list below.

Rockstar

1. “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

4. “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

5. “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. “Long as I Can See the Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

7. “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

8. “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts)

13. “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk and Brandi Carlile)

16. “Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. “Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)

19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. “Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo and Sasha Flute)

21. “We Are the Champions”

22. “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. “What’s Up” (feat. Linda Perry)

25. “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guests The Jordanaires)

29. “Let it Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and the Artimus Pyle Band)

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame