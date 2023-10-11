9 Best PRS Guitars of 2023

While there are certainly better-known guitar brands out there, Paul Reed Smith guitars have attained cult status for their craftsmanship, iconic aesthetics, and incredible versatility, not to mention their affiliation with one Carlos Santana.

There are many reasons to choose PRS, from their stylish design to their rich sound. But there are so many options. Which PRS guitar is right for you? In this list, we're going to dive into the world of PRS guitars to help you determine which PRS guitar is the ideal match for your needs.

We've curated a selection of the best PRS guitars in a variety of styles and price ranges, with our best overall pick going to the PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo. This guitar offers exceptional playability and impressive versatility, with the beautiful aesthetics PRS is known for.

But whether you're just starting your guitar journey or an experienced player looking for the perfect instrument, there's something here for everyone.

Let's dig in.

Best PRS Guitars

1. Best Overall PRS Guitar – PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: Wide Fat

Wide Fat Body Type: Hollowbody

Hollowbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Tuners: PRS Designed

The PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo electric guitar is a great value for your money. It's not just any ordinary guitar - it can produce so many different sounds that you would have enough options to play music in all genres or styles.

This versatile instrument lets you switch between electric and acoustic sounds effortlessly, thanks to its specialized hollow-body design. This impressive feature makes this model very popular among all kinds of musicians who need versatility on their side.

Design-wise, the SE Hollowbody II Piezo strikes a perfect balance with a combination of semi-hollowbody and full-hollowbody components into one unique creation.

Semi-hollowbody guitars are known for their distinct sound, rich and clear. They also create a strong balance of tones that can hold its own on any music stage. Here, full-hollow body components amp up the warm resonance, giving you more sound depth.

One standout attribute is its mahogany construction, which features a 'wide fat' style neck. This design feels very comfortable in the hand and is incredibly easy to play because it fits well within your grip - perfect during those long jam sessions or hours-long practices!

2. Best Workhorse – PRS SE Standard 24

SPECS

Neck Shape: Pattern Wide Thin

Pattern Wide Thin Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Tuners: PRS Designed

The Paul Reed Smith SE Standard 24 allows musicians to easily adapt to various music genres and playing styles. The SE guitar has a beautifully understated body and artistic fingerboard binding, giving it a classy look in the PRS SE series, and great for players who prefer a no-frills aesthetic.

This guitar’s PRS 85/15 "S" humbucking pickup pair offers remarkable clarity and delivers a wide range of sounds. The smooth-playing maple top neck with a pattern of wide-thin neck shape makes the guitar fast and easily playable.

This guitar features the appealing aesthetics you expect from PRS, plus a durable construction that belies its relatively affordable price tag.

It is among the best PRS guitars for musicians who are looking for a focused tone, straightforward aesthetics, and top-tier quality without breaking the bank.

3. Best Semihollow – PRS SE Zach Myers Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: Pattern Wide Fat

Pattern Wide Fat Body Type: Semi-Hollowbody

Semi-Hollowbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Tuners: PRS Designed

The PRS SE Zach Myers offers a range of tones suitable for various music genres, from jazz to rock. This versatile and well-rounded guitar will meet the needs of both beginners and experienced players. That's why we picked it for the best PRS guitar under $900.

The semi-hollow mahogany body and maple top create a well-balanced tone foundation, and the strikingly figured veneer ensures that your guitar is the main focus.

It features two 245 “S” clear and punchy humbucking pickups that create a vintage-inspired tone. The mahogany bolt-on neck with a pattern of wide fat neck shape fits in your hand securely, allowing you to play with ease.

If you're looking for a semi-hollow body that offers versatility as well as striking aesthetics, The PRS SE Zach Myers is a great choice.

4. Best PRS Guitar Under $1000 – PRS SE Custom 24 Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: Pattern Wide Thin

Pattern Wide Thin Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Tuners: PRS Designed

The PRS SE Custom 24 electric guitar allows musicians to explore different musical landscapes and creative possibilities in the SE range. It offers a combination of premium features and quality construction.

The SE line Custom 24's "violin" body shape gives it the feel of top-level Custom 24 guitars. The mahogany body and beautiful flame maple give the guitar an elegant look.

The guitar is loaded with PRS-designed 85/15 "S" humbucking pickups designed to sound fantastic in both humbucking and single-coil modes. These versatile pickups sound great in either mode, and they're a blast to experiment with.

With the Custom 24, players can get a full-featured Paul Reed Smith at a great price. That's why we've made it our choice for the best PRS guitar under $1000.

5. Best Budget PRS Guitar – PRS SE Silver Sky Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: 635JM

635JM Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Poplar

Poplar Tuners: Vintage-style Non-locking tuners

The PRS SE Silver Sky Electric guitar is a more affordable Silver Sky version with the same PRS SE model. It is a high-performance, vintage-inspired model of the highest level but comes at a reasonable price.

The guitar features a trio of sweet-sounding single-coil PRS 635JM "S" pickups. The pickups combine the best elements of early-'60s American electric guitars -- think classic Fender Stratocaster.

Also, the guitar comes with a familiar shape with an eye-catching contrasting tone in its cutaway scoop. It has a lightweight poplar body and a comfortable 635JM neck shape.

The balanced price-to-quality ratio makes it a valuable investment for those who are seeking PRS SE guitars. The guitar allows you to experience premium features without overspending.

6. Best Vintage Inspired PRS Guitar – PRS Silver Sky Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: 635JM

635JM Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Alder

Alder Tuners: Vintage Style Locking

The PRS Silver Sky Electric Guitar helps you produce authentic vintage and modern tones with precision and clarity. It provides a harmonious blend of vintage and modern features that evoke the classic instruments of yesteryear but bring all the versatility and functionality of today.

This vintage-inspired PRS SE silver sky guitar is an aesthetically pleasing instrument that comes with a visually appealing design. Its bolt-on maple neck is designed after John Mayer's beloved vintage instruments. The guitar’s tremolo takes a classic design and enhances it with modern features.

The Silver Sky's sweet-sounding single-coil pickups produce smooth musical tones with outstanding note definition. It also comes equipped with locking tuners to keep your guitar in tune for extended periods.

7. Best Premium PRS Guitar – PRS Hollowbody II Piezo Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: Pattern

Pattern Body Type: Hollowbody

Hollowbody Body Material: Mahogany middle, Figured Maple back

Mahogany middle, Figured Maple back Tuners: PRS Phase III Locking

If money is no object and you're looking for a top-notch American-made PRS guitar, we present the PRS Hollowbody II Piezo. This versatile instrument has both magnetic and piezo pickup systems, which means it can produce an incredibly wide range of tones, from deep hollow-body tones to bright acoustic-like sounds.

This type of electric guitar features 58/15 LT humbucking pickups that create clear, responsive music with an old-school vibe. The great thing about these pickups is they balance out the instrument's tone quality, so you always get warm, sweet tunes no matter what your style might be.

Additionally, in this model range, there's also something known as PRS’s adjustable bridge with a piezo system. This special feature gives your guitar the ability to produce sounds similar to an acoustic one.

This piece includes a 3-way toggle and blend knob that you can use just like adjusting volume levels on the stereo, offering a great mix of electric and acoustic signals.

So, if you have the budget, the PRS Hollowbody II Piezo Electric Guitar is worth considering if you're looking for premium features with amazing looks, too!

8. Most Versatile PRS Guitar – PRS SE Custom 24-08 Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: Pattern Wide Thin

Pattern Wide Thin Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Tuners: PRS Designed

PRS presents one of their most versatile guitars with the SE Custom 24-08 electric guitar. This budget PRS guitar offers a large range of tonal knobs with advanced switching options. The “08” in this SE model refers to the eight different tones you can produce.

The 24-08 boasts a special set of PRS TCI-tuned "S" humbucking pickups. Each pickup is equipped with a coil tap that allows you to switch between fat humbucking tones and chiming single-coil tones instantly. There's even a "dual single-coil" mode unique to this model that you won't find on other PRS models.

Then, you've got the PRS pattern Wide Thin neck profile, which means beginners won't have much trouble getting used to handling the instrument. And experienced players will appreciate how easily notes can flow from their fingers.

In terms of aesthetics, there's no doubt about it: The Custom 24-08 electric guitar looks amazing! It demonstrates clearly the commitment PRS puts into making each detail – large or small - visually attractive with excellent craftsmanship standards in mind during the creation process.

PRS focuses not only on creating beautiful instruments but reliable ones, too! So if you're after a robust yet versatile guitar that sounds as good as it looks, this model should certainly be a serious consideration for any musician – casual player or professional.

9. Best PRS Guitar for Metal – PRS DW CE 24 "Floyd" Electric Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: DW

DW Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Tuners: PRS Locking

Designed in collaboration with Between the Buried and Me's Dustie Waring, the PRS DW CE 24 "Floyd" adds a heavy metal edge to the familiar PRS 24-fret design for added versatility when you need to bring the crunch.

The PRS DW CE 24 Floyd’s modified Pattern Thin neck shape is perfect for lead guitar players and fast players. The neck profile is comfortable and ensures fast playability. It feels great in hand and can be played for hours without a problem.

The DW CE 24 comes equipped with two Mojotone Dustie Waring (DW) Tomahawk humbuckers, which are specially wound for added punch, and feature a blend of alnico and ceramic magnets for a high output with exceptional clarity.

This killer axe also comes equipped with a Floyd Rose feature, which provides unparalleled tuning stability even while executing the most dynamic of dive bombs and vibratos.

In addition, its unique electronics offer up incredible versatility. This means you can smoothly switch from insane crunch to calming clean tones instantly, just as Dustie himself does with BTBAM.

So, if you're seeking a guitar that not only complements your metal techniques but elevates them, this instrument is sure to be a worthy addition to your arsenal.

Best PRS Guitars Buyer's Guide

If you're thinking of buying a PRS guitar, there are several key factors you should consider to find the guitar that matches your unique musical tastes and requirements. This guide will equip you with essential knowledge about things to look out for.

Comfort

If you are buying guitars from the array of PRS guitars, comfort is a must. The SE series is a favorite among many because it offers an ergonomic design suitable for prolonged playing.

So, what makes a guitar comfortable? Well, the design behind the structure considers factors like weight and contour – that's just how it feels when you hold one or strap it across your shoulder while standing up on stage.

Feel matters because every musician spends a significant amount of time practicing or performing live music sessions using their favorite instrument (in this case, guitar).

It's essential to pick a guitar that feels right in your hands, allowing for effortless playability and movement. Remember, the perfect balance of comfort and sound is the key to an exceptional playing experience.

Neck Profile

One of the most critical factors in a guitarist's comfort and playability is the neck profile of their instrument. The shape and thickness of the neck can dramatically impact the ease with which one plays, especially during extended sessions.

PRS Guitars, known for their craftsmanship, offer different neck profiles across their designs. Whether it's the universal appeal of the SE standard or the specialized touches in PRS Custom Guitars and Signature models, each has been crafted with player comfort in mind.

SE standard models typically boast a universal profile that's comfortable for many, while PRS Custom Guitars may feature more specialized profiles.

Signature models inspired by artists' specific needs can also provide unique neck dimensions. The iconic carved figured maple top and fretboard inlays of Paul Reed Smith Guitars aren't just about aesthetics; they complement the overall feel of the guitar. When exploring PRS guitar models, ensure the neck aligns with your hand size and playing style for optimal comfort.

A well-suited neck profile allows for smoother transitions, reduced hand fatigue, and enhanced playability. As you navigate PRS Guitars, it's essential to choose a neck that complements your hand and playing technique, ensuring a harmonious relationship between player and instrument.

Price

When budgeting for a guitar, understanding the price spectrum of PRS Guitars is essential. The SE standard range offers excellent value, providing the renowned PRS quality without a hefty price tag.

For those with a higher budget, PRS SE Custom Guitars and Signature models present a blend of premium materials and unique touches.

It's worth noting that a higher price doesn't always correlate to a better guitar, so it's essential to try out different models and find one that sounds right and feels right for you.

Sound

The essence of a guitar lies in its sound, and PRS Guitars are known for their tonal excellence. The SE standard offers plenty of quality and delivers a sound that caters to diverse genres.

PRS SE Custom Guitars and Signature models bring forth nuanced soundscapes, each crafted with specific tonal goals in mind for those seeking refined tonal characteristics. Core Guitars, a staple in the PRS lineup, boast a distinct resonance and sustain, influenced by factors like scale length.

As you explore different PRS Models, it's crucial to understand that each guitar, from the SE standard to other variants, is engineered for a specific sonic signature. Choose one that resonates with your musical aspirations.

Tonewoods

The type of wood used for a guitar is crucial in determining its tone. PRS employs different tones across its lines for aesthetic and functional reasons, driving unique sounds that meet various music styles.

Mahogany is often utilized due to the warm tones it generates; rosewood necks coupled with mahogany bodies are signature mixtures found particularly on SE guitars. Other models feature maple tops, which add brightness whilst also enhancing sustain.

Hardware and Electronics

PRS Guitars are known for their high-quality hardware. All models, especially the SE series guitars, boast excellent tuning stability due to PRS's own branded tuners.

On most of its electric guitar lines (including Core Models), PRS uses specially engineered pickups built in-house that contribute significantly to achieving distinct sounds - from warm tones to higher ones.

Aesthetics

While sound and comfort should be your primary considerations when choosing a guitar, the appearance of your instrument also holds importance. After all, it is something that you will take on stage or display in the open.

PRS Guitars are renowned for their striking aesthetic features, such as rich color options, high gloss finishes with contrasting matte sections and detailed fretboard designs. From stunning quilted maple tops to elegant bird inlays on fingerboards - PRS offers too much eye candy to ignore.

It's not just about being pretty. Aesthetics can impact playability, too! For instance:

A great-looking guitar might inspire you more Certain neck woods have different feels based on finish types Different body shapes influence how easy they are to hold.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the most versatile PRS model?

The PRS Custom 24 is the most versatile PRS model due to its wide tonal range, high playability, quality build, and suitability for various music genres and playing styles.

Why does PRS have birds on the fretboard?

PRS bird inlays on the PRS fretboard are a distinctive design element chosen by Paul Reed Smith, the company's founder, as a tribute to his mother, an avid bird watcher.

How do PRS SE models differ from core models?

PRS SE models, often manufactured overseas, provide a more budget-friendly option while maintaining high quality and playability. In contrast, Core models are typically made in the USA and feature premium materials, enhanced craftsmanship, and specialized design elements.

What makes the Silver Sky model unique?

The Silver Sky model, developed in collaboration with John Mayer, is unique due to its vintage-inspired design, comfortable neck shape, and particular attention to tonal clarity and resonance, making it stand out in the PRS lineup.

Why are PRS guitars considered premium?

PRS Guitars are considered premium due to their meticulous attention to detail, use of high-quality materials, innovative designs, and a reputation built over decades for producing instruments with exceptional sound and playability.

Do PRS guitars hold their value over time?

Yes, PRS Guitars are known to retain and sometimes even appreciate in value, especially limited-edition models or those with unique features. Their build quality, brand reputation, and demand in the second-hand market contribute to their value retention.

Conclusion

It's evident that PRS guitars stand as a testament to fine craftsmanship combined with rich soundscapes, perfectly crafted for musicians.

The PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo Electric Guitar, with its remarkable versatility, aesthetic design, and affordability blend, remains our top pick for 2023. An excellent alternative is their distinctive-sounding Hollowbodies series.

As you make your pick, keep these insights in mind and ensure your choice resonates with your musical spirit. Here's to hitting the perfect chord and letting your musical journey ascend to new heights.