Portable PA systems are required by various creatives ranging from musicians to public speakers, and even street performers! Part of what makes a gig a success is reliable sound. Between quality mics and a good PA system, performers are always on the hunt for the best.

Videos by American Songwriter

Luckily, we rounded up 6 of our favorite portable PA systems for you. We’ll go over features like power, connectivity, and weight so you have a portable system for venues, outdoor use, or wherever you may need to use it.

We’re big fans of the Bose L1 Compact PA system which won our best overall pick. This convenient system is everything you need for venues since it’s compact, reliable, and offers the perfect levels of sound for small venues.

Below are 6 portable PA systems for traveling musicians and creatives.

Best Portable PA Systems

1. Best Overall – Bose L1 Compact

SPECS

Weight: 60 lbs

60 lbs Power: AC power

AC power Input: XLR/TRS combo inputs & aux

Bose speakers are popular for music lovers, musicians, and anyone looking for speakers for home and work use. Many industry professionals are a fan of this portable PA system. The compact system has a virtual line array speaker with a built-in mixer and amplifier. It’s great for small to medium-sized clubs and venues.

This PA system has a full-range sound that DJs, singer-songwriters, and speakers love. The system has lots of bass with less bulk. The woofer is pretty compact. Bass lovers love it and say it’s accurate and deep.

You can definitely find a good compact PA system for half the price, but if you want to prioritize rich bass and Bluetooth, this is a great pick.

It features a built-in 3-channel mixer that’s compatible with an app for wireless control. Use it for gigs or to play music from your smartphone via Bluetooth at your next party.

Definitely a great pick for pros or anyone who is picky about bass.

2. A Quality Battery-Powered System – JBL EON ONE Compact

SPECS

Weight: 17.63 lbs

17.63 lbs Power: Battery

Battery Input: 2 x XLR-1/4 combo (mic/line), 1 x 1/4″ (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8″ (aux)

The OEN One Compact PA system is a fantastic pick for anyone looking to prioritize weight and overall portability. Not only is it under $20 pounds but it’s battery powered, so make sure you have a full battery before a gig or night out and you won’t have to worry about a wall outlet. Just be sure to recharge the battery after each use.

The PA system has amazing sound quality, it features an 8-inch woofer and a 1-inch tweeter for clear and balanced audio. It uses BBL’s advanced technology for amp volume and minimal distortion.

The 120-watt PA system features a 4-channel mixer, Bluetooth streaming, and a professional-grade amplifier in a single unit. This all-in-one design makes it a simple and compact option for traveling musicians.

There are also plenty of inputs for mics, instruments, and more devices. It’s a pretty versatile portable PA system. It also uses Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming from your phone and apps.

Overall, a great pick for small venues and anywhere a public speaker may need to amplify their voice. It has an easy-carry ergonomic handle, so one person will be able to carry it easily. You can also use it in standard or monitor mode (2 positions).

Users say it’s super sturdy and truly the only PA system singer-songwriters need. So, if your budget is small and you don’t want to worry about where you’re going to plug in your portable PA system, this is perfect for you.

3. Best for Small to Midsize Venues – Yamaha StagePas 600BT

SPECS

Weight: 56.43 lbs

56.43 lbs Power: AC

AC Input: 2 x XLR, 2 x XLR-1/4″ combo, 6 x 1/4″ TS, 1 x Dual RCA Stereo, 1 x 1/8″

The Yamaha StagePas 600BT is a versatile portable PA system that’s popular for its Bluetooth connectivity, onboard effects, and feedback suppressor.

Musicians and public speakers enjoy it and say the speakers can easily fill small to midsize venues. It is a 680-watt speaker, so it likely wouldn’t be best for large venues.

The PA system can stream audio up to 33 feet away from your phone, laptop, or tablet. The PA system is easily expandable, so perfect for anyone thinking of adding monitors or subwoofers.

Overall, it’s a great PA system with lots of features. It features a powerful 8-inch woofer and a 1-inch tweeter, providing clear and balanced audio reproduction.

The built-in mixer has plenty of inputs for your microphones, instruments, and devices. It’s also durable, and many longtime users love that it’s well-built.

Musicians love it for solo performances and even karaoke. It also gets lots of praise from beginner musicians looking for an easy setup.

The only con about this PA is that it’s not battery-powered, you will need a wall outlet to power it.

SPECS

Weight: 34.3 lbs

34.3 lbs Power: AC

AC Input: 2 x XLR-1/4″ combo (mic/line), 1 x 1/8″ (aux in)

The ZLX-12BT is a powerful PA system. If you’re looking for a 1000w PA system, this is your guy. This little PA system is small but mighty. The system features a 1000W Class-D amplifier and a 12-inch woofer.

You’ll get clear audio, crisp highs, and amazing bass response — the woofer packs a punch with impressive low end down to 50Hz.

There are plenty of input options for mics (feel free to schedule some duets), and bring all of your devices for a variety of setups and configurations. It’s pretty easy to use, so if you’re someone who wants to prioritize a user-friendly control panel with intuitive knobs you’re going to love it.

And if you’re someone who uses Bluetooth a lot with your devices, you’re in luck. Connect your phone and Bluetooth-compatible devices to stream music as well.

It’s not the lightest system on this list, but it’s still light. There are 2 handles for easy carrying though.

Users say it has a punchy sound to use outdoors, so if you’re playing outdoor venues you’re going to enjoy this. Just make sure the outdoor venue has a nearby wall outlet.

5. A Quality System for Solo Performances – Fender Passport Event

SPECS

Weight: 44 lbs

44 lbs Power: AC

AC Input: 4 x XLR-1/4″ combo, 1 x 1/4″, 2 x 1/4″ (L/Mono, Right), 1 x 1/8″ (aux)

Fender’s Passport Event S2 is a great PA system for anyone looking for a versatile speaker under$850. The price is very attractive, as it’s much cheaper than many high-end speakers. It’s affordable, but it doesn’t lack quality. The speaker features 2 x 8-inch woofers and 2 x 1/2″ horn-loaded tweeters.

It can be easily carried to venues with the handle and a neat spec is that it includes integrated storage compartments for cables and accesses, meaning fewer bags for you to pack. Aside from portability, the sound quality is wonderful.

The PA system gives a clean sound with minimal distortion and the sturdy knobs and controls are pretty simple. So, play around with them and get familiar with the controls before a gig. Although, you won’t have to spend too much time figuring it out. It’s a straightforward panel and users love it. No one likes a complex setup, especially before a big gig.

You” have plenty of inputs for a variety of setups, and there’s also Bluetooth connectivity in case you’d like to stream audio from your phone, tablet, or audio for a presentation.

6. Best for Outdoor Events – Behringer Europort PPA2000BT

SPECS

Weight: 68.3 lbs

68.3 lbs Power: AC

AC Input: 4 x XLR, 2 x Stereo, 11 x 1/4″

Behringer is a great brand when it comes to finding quality and affordable products. Their powerful 2000-watt PA system is everything you could want and more for midsize venues.

Not only does it come with a cable, but you’ll also get a handheld microphone and clip as well. A pretty good deal for about $900.

The PA system features Bluetooth connectivity, Four low-noise mic preamps with phantom power, and the ability to polish your sound with built-in Klark Teknik effects with 100 presets!

And if you’re already a Behringer fan, note that the first two mic channels are compatible with Behringer’s Ultralink ULM series wireless microphones. Overall, there are 8 channels, so connect all the mics, instruments, and devices you’ll need for your performance or event.

This PA system can do a lot, so if you’re looking for a PA system that’ll have lots of capabilities over time, this is a great pick.

Best Portable PA System Buyer’s Guide

We’ll make sure you don’t leave this list without the best portable PA system for your music or creative needs. Some factors we looked into are sound quality, portability, connectivity, power options, and more features.

Sound Quality

Look for systems that provide clear and balanced audio reproduction, with lots of volume and minimal distortion. Other things that’ll play a huge role in PA system sound quality are frequency response and wattage.

Portability and Weight

Make sure you can easily carry or transport your PA system. So, set a weight limit and try to make sure it’s compact enough to fit in your car. Another thing to consider is wheels!

Power Options

PA systems need AC power or battery power, possibly both. If you’re looking to do away with the need for electrical outlets, go with battery power only. If you’ll be indoors you can consider AC-powered PA systems.

Connectivity

Your PA systems may have the following inputs: XLR, 1/4-inch, and RCA. They are for connecting mics, instruments, and other audio sources However, your PA system can have some other neat features like Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports.

Durability

Make sure it has rugged construction so it’ll survive touring. Especially if it’ll be used outside often.

Features and Versatility

Other features to consider (and you may pay for these) are built-in mixers, EQ controls, reverb effects, or wireless mic capabilities. Think about the effects that’ll make your life easier and go with a PA system with lots of features for a successful gig.

Best Portable PA System Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Power Do I Need for My Portable PA System?

That’ll depend on the venue. You want to go with a higher wattage to reach a large group or venue.

Can I Connect External Devices to the Portable PA System?

If there are compatible inputs and outputs, yes! Many will of course allow for microphone and instrument connection, but make sure there is a USB connection for other devices such as phones. Common inputs are XLR, 1/4-inch, RCA, and digital connections.

Are Portable PA Systems Easy to Set up and Operate?

Yes, they typically have straightforward controls, intuitive interfaces, and easy instructions. If you’re looking for a straightforward PA system, consider one with minimal inputs and control knobs.

Conclusion

The best portable PA system will vary from person to person. Some need a portable PA system with a built-in rechargeable battery because they may not have access to a wall outlet while playing at an outdoor venue.

If you need a PA with excellent sound quality and powered by batteries, the best portable PA system for you is the JBL EON One portable PA system. The rechargeable battery is a game changer for outdoor music performances.

If you can go without a battery powered portable PA system, some of the other best portable PA systems we recommend are the Bose L1 and Fender Passport Event portable PA speakers. They offer clear sound and make great non battery operated speakers for outdoor live music as well. They are powerful, well-built, and full of features like Bluetooth connection, ample inputs, and built in effects.