Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Review: Dynamic Workstation for DJs

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15s isn't just another mobile workstation; it's a dynamic powerhouse designed to take your DJ sets to the next level. Mobile workstations are already a great tool for music production and the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s shines in the key areas DJs will love.

Lenovo is well known for their computer hardware and their expertise is seen throughout this iteration of the ThinkPad. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, over 15 hours of battery life, and is lightweight enough to carry around to all of your sets.

In this article, we're highlighting why exactly the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s stands out amongst its peers and why you should consider adding it to your current setup. DJs need a workstation that can handle multiple programs at once without any lag time and the ThinkPad P15s can do exactly that.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Overview and Specs

Average Overall Rating: 4.5/5

Why I Like It Comes with state-of-the-art encryption to protect you from hackers

16.5-Hour rechargeable battery to last through the longest sets

Lightweight to take to any performance

Can run in extreme conditions like Bonnaroo What I Think Could Be Improved A bit pricey for some

Could have a bigger screen for the weight

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15s is a powerful mobile workstation that allows you to work on high-end music production without sacrificing performance. When you purchase a new Lenovo ThinkPad P15s, you get the mobile workstation itself, an optional fingerprint reader, and a charging cable.

For DJs on the road looking to tinker with their sets without connecting to a speaker, the ThinkPad P15s has you covered. You can hear quality audio from the workstation itself as Lenovo has equipped their device with the best "The ThinkPad P15s Mobile Workstation delivers premium sound with Dolby Audio™, energizing you with its power and dynamically-adjusted audio levels."

There aren't many other mobile workstations that can compete with the ThinkPad P15s. If you're looking for another Lenovo ThinkPad, the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 is another great option. It also comes with a comfortable keyboard, a phenomenal external display with ultra graphics, and Lenovo commercial vantage compatibility. Both come with an extremely capable Intel Core i7 processor as well.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15s comes with a lot of key features and benefits every music producer should look for in a good mobile workstation.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Features and Benefits

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15s has a handful of key features and benefits that are sure to improve your next set and make producing music a little easier. The four most important benefits and features that the Lenovo workstation can provide you with are powerful performance, easy portability, high-quality audio interface, and plenty of connectivity options.

Performance (5.0)

The first reason you're probably looking at mobile workstations is for performance. They're used for the most intense tasks a computer can handle when producing music.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15s can handle anything you throw at it. I hate a workstation that stutters, and with its top-tier Intel Core i7 processor, 48GB of memory, and astounding 2TB solid-state drive, you won't experience lag ever. That's one of my favorite features the ThinkPad P15s brings to the table - a processor powerful enough to handle any music production program I throw at it.

Portability (3.9/5)

DJs and producers travel a lot. Gigs can take you from a coffee shop in Kalamazoo to the coolest pinball arcade in Greeley you can't wait to hear about. When I'm on the road, I don't want a workstation that weighs me down, takes up too much space, or is too fragile to transport.

The ThinkPad 15s does a pretty decent job at all three. At 15", the it fits perfectly in my laptop bag. It does weigh just over 7 lbs. though, so either this laptop is a little on the heavier side or I could hit the gym a little more often.

High-Quality Audio Interface (4/5)

No matter if you're a DJ or a producer, having a high-quality audio interface is essential in getting your work done. The ThinkPad P15s has a 15.6" 4K ultra-HD display with Dolby Vision's high dynamic range technology, showing you graphics in a level of clarity you might not have experienced before.

This can be key when working with complex tracks with multiple layers. For me, a clear screen can be the difference between being able to read the flow of a track versus getting lost in all of the effects.

Connectivity (5/5)

The best workstations have plenty of connectivity options. Some of the best and most common you may find include a USB C port, USB port, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and SD card slots. The ThinkPad excels in this department through its 2 USB A ports, 3 USB C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, and more.

These ports give you plenty of options when you're on the road and forget a cord at a hotel or a previous venue. If the venue you're playing has any of the cords above, it could save your entire set.

The ThinkPad has Wi-Fi 6 capabilities as well, meaning you can get lightning-fast internet no matter where you are. When it comes to connectivity options, no matter workstations offer as many choices as the ThinkPad P15s.

Alternatives

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15s is an excellent mobile workstation that stands out amongst its peers. It's not the only prominent mobile workstation though, as there are a handful of others that deserve your attention as well.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s vs. Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2

Another excellent choice from Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 beats out other laptops due to its powerful Intel Core processor, numerous security features, and workstation applications. If you're worried a workstation won't keep up with your production, the Gen 2 is the laptop for you.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 and ThinkPad P15s share more than just the ThinkPad logo; they both have a lot of similar features that should make any producer excited. Outside of DJing and producing, they both have a decent contrast ratio, a comfortable keyboard deck, and can even handle modern games like nothing.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s vs. Dell Precision 5680

The Dell Precision 5680 is another efficient workstation powered by an impressive Inter Core i7 processor. It's a great alternative to the ThinkPad P15s due to its premium 16-inch screen, IR camera, haptics trackpad, and four quality speakers.

The Precision 5680 has one of the best displays around with NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Gen graphics. It also comes with a reliable Lithium-Ion polymer battery so you can rely on it even when you're working on the most demanding projects. If you want a similar alternative to any of the ThinkPads, especially the P15s, check out the Dell Precision 5680.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s vs. Apple MacBook Pro

Apple is well known for its quality hardware and the MacBook Pro is no exception. It's been a staple of the computer world for the better part of the past decade and it's easy to see why. The 2023 MacBook Pro with the M3 chip is a great alternative to the ThinkPad for anyone who prefers Apple.

It's also a solid alternative due to its Liquid Retina XDR display, what feels like hundreds of ports, and Apple's renowned Magic Keyboard. The 2023 MacBook Pro is priced in the same ballpark as the ThinkPad P15s as well, giving you something to think about before you buy your next workstation.

Conclusion

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15s is a top-tier mobile workstation with an impressive Intel Core i7 processor, state-of-the-art graphics, and a suite of professional applications sure to make your job as a content creator or multimedia producer a lot easier. Demanding tasks are nothing to Lenovo laptops.

If you're looking for a good alternative to the ThinkPad P15s, check out the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2. It's one of the very best business laptops out there.