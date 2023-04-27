Best Telecaster Pickups of 2023

It’s no mistake that you bought yourself a Telecaster. You wanted twang. Sparkle. Bite.

And you’re definitely forgiven for wanting to sound like James Burton, Joe Strummer, Springsteen.

But sometimes your tele needs a little help to take your tones to the next level. Maybe you’re not quite hitting the classic telecaster twang you want and you need to up your game to get that vintage sound.

Or perhaps you feel that you’re not getting the grit out of your bridge pickup that you want, and it’s high time to pick up something hotter.

The key to the telecaster sound is the bridge pickup. Teles come equipped with two single coil pickups, with the bridge pickup sitting closer to the bridge saddles. The placement of this already bright single coil picks up an even more taut, stinging sound from the strings than say, a Strat.

But depending on what pickups you put in your bridge or neck position, you can achieve a vast range of tele sounds specifically tailored to suit your needs. From country twang, to vintage jangle, to pure filth, the versatile Tele can do it all. And your pickups are what’s gonna take you there.

Now, there are tons of great options out there if you’re looking to customize your Tele. Vintage, hot, noiseless, budget — whatever your tone desires may be, we’ve got something for you on our list of the best Telecaster pickups below.

Let’s get pickin’.

Best Telecaster Pickups

Specs:

Type: Single coil

Single coil Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet: Alnico III

For our pick for best overall Telecaster pickups, we couldn’t pass up the pickup that started it all, the Fender Pure Vintage 52. These pickups are designed per Fender’s 1952 stock pickups specs, period-correct down the cloth output wire.

This is the sound that made Telecasters famous — the copper baseplate on the bridge brings classic tele twang in spades with the tight low end, with period correct enamel coated magnet wire on the Alnico III magnets hammering home the vintage vibes.

This is a well-rounded pickup set that’s capable of all the classic sounds you’d expect from your Tele. If you’re looking for vintage Telecaster sound, you can’t go wrong with the Fender pickup from the original Telecaster guitar of the 1950s.

Specs:

Type: Single coil

Single coil Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet: Alnico IV (bridge), Alnico V (neck)

This is a great pickup set for Telecaster fanatics who don’t want their guitar to be a one-trick pony. The Fishman Fluence Greg Koch Gristle Tone telecaster pickups have two distinct voices (whiteguard/60’s tele and blackguard/early 50’s) for maximum versatility in your sound.

The pickup set comes with all the wiring and pots for a direct replacement, meaning no permanent modification to your guitar. But with their combination of the glassy, clear whiteguard tone and punchy, girthy blackguard tone, you’re never going to switch them back.

Active pickups may not be for everyone, and if your TV remote has been dead for months we mean you, but Fishman Fluence pickups are known for running white hot and dead silent. Plus you get 200+ hours of performance out of one charge. This is one killer set of pickups!

Specs:

Type: Single coil

Single coil Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet: Alnico V

If you’re more of a rock player that wants to squeeze a little more juice out of your Tele, the Seymour Duncan Quarter Pounds are a great option. These pickups put attitude over twang, with a powerful midrange that responds great to overdrive.

They key to the Quarter Pounds’ ruder sound is the bridge pickup and its quarter-inch diameter pole pieces. These beefed-up pole pieces provide a stronger magnetic field and therefore an increased output.

The neck pickup matches the bridge pickup in tone and output and has a great sweet sound and full midrange as well.

Telecasters aren’t just for twangy vintage country — prove it with the Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound Tele pickup set!

Specs:

Type: Single coil

Single coil Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet: Alnico II

In contrast to the Quarter Pounds, the Seymour Duncan APTL-3JD are designed to produce a warmer and twangier vintage Tele sound. This bridge Telecaster pickup is perfect for nailing that early 50’s Esquire and Blackguard tone — great for traditional country and vintage rock’n’roll pickers.

The key to the sound of the early tele pickups is the Alnico II magnet. The APTL-3JD’s Alnico II has a warmer tone and lighter attack than the Alnico V featured in the Quarter Pound. It’s also overwound for increased output and sustain while also supplying that great vintage tone.

Seymour Duncan has been one of the most reputable pickup manufacturers on the scene for decades. They’re known for their great pickups and either of the Tele pickups on this list will be great for you whether you want vintage style pickups or something a bit spicier!

Specs:

Type: Single coil sized humbucker

Single coil sized humbucker Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet: Ceramic

Here’s something a little different — the DiMarzio Super Distortion T. This pickup is an outlier on this list in that it’s actually a single coil-sized humbucker designed to fit in the bridge of a Fender Telecaster!

This pickup brings the low-midrange punch of a full-sized humbucker but it fits right in the bridge position of your tele. It’s designed with a super high output that’s ready to send your tube amp over the limit into serious overdrive territory.

The Super Distortion T is perfect for high-gain shredders, anything from classic rock to metal. If you want the Tele style and soul but need some extra sauce, this is definitely the one to pick up.

6. Fender Tex-Mex – Best Budget Telecaster Pickups

Specs:

Type: Single coil

Single coil Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet: Alnico V

With the Fender Tex-Mex Tele pickups, you can upgrade your Tele tone for a fraction of the cost of some of the competitors. These are some really versatile pickups that are a great value for the price point.

Dynamic Alnico V magnets bring nuance and clarity, and their overwound design makes for high output and a chunkier, more aggressive sound. Their polysol-coated magnet wire makes for an extra dose of brightness and sparkle, while the neck pickup provides a bass response that’s full of richness and depth.

On top of all that, you get the Fender quality you can trust from the makers of the original Telecaster. All for a great price that’s sure to please any player looking for a little upgrade of the ol’ axe.

Specs:

Type: Single coil

Single coil Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet: Alnico V

The paradoxical Mojotone ’52 Quiet Coil. A dead-quiet modern-style Tele pickup that somehow also sounds vintage? They did it, folks. This pickup was designed with the best features of vintage pickups in mind while also looking to the needs of today’s player.

What sets the Mojotone ’52 Quiet Coil apart is its noiseless technology that comes with no battery, PC boards, or any of the other high-tech gadgets that active pickups use to cancel hum. Nope, in fact they use all vintage-correct parts to achieve this amazing feat.

The Mojotone ’52 are true vintage noiseless Tele pickups, which is a phrase we never thought we’d hear ourselves say. Mojotone has really outdone themselves on this one. They’re a little pricey but we think you’ll find these modern marvels are well worth it.

Specs:

Type: Single coil

Single coil Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet: Alnico V

Rounding out our list of the best telecaster pickups is another killer set of active pickups — the EMG T system. If you’re looking to install a set of active pickups but have concerns about the installation and making permanent modifications to your guitar, look no further than the T System.

This set comes super easy to install, with everything prewired to the control plate, plus a solderless output jack so you can put it together in minutes and get to shredding.

And as you would expect from a set of premium active pickups, they’re completely silent while adding a significant boost to your tele’s tone.

If you want all the perks of active pickups but balk at the idea of a tricky setup, or making permanent modifications to your valuable guitar, the EMG T System is a great option for you.

Best Telecaster Pickups Buyer’s Guide

Okay, so you’re definitely sold on grabbing some aftermarket pickups to gas up your old Tele, but maybe you’re overwhelmed by all the choices that are available. That’s okay — our nifty buyer’s guide below will help you cut through the mix and select the right pickups for you.

Tone/Output

The tone of the pickup is probably the number one factor you’re going to want to consider. There are a lot of variations and they will all produce slightly (or majorly) different sounds, so it’s important to choose a pickup that produces the tone you’re looking for.

Single coil Telecaster pickups can generally range from bright and twangy to warm and mellow. This has mostly to do with the type of magnet used, which we’ll discuss below under the “construction” heading.

You should basically just consider your playing style and the genre of music you play when selecting a pickup. There are great pickups out there for everything from vintage country, like the Fender Pure Vintage ’52s, to heavy metal, like the DiMarzio Super Distortion T.

You’re going to want to consider the output of the pickup as well. Higher-output pickups will essentially produce a louder, more powerful sound, while lower output pickups will be more dynamic and responsive to your playing.

Construction

The construction of the pickup can also impact its sound. Single-coil pickups are the traditional choice for Telecasters and are known for their bright, twangy sound.

Most telecaster pickups are usually single coils, equipped with some type of Alnico magnets. The number, from II to VIII, basically goes from warm to bright up the spectrum.

Alnico II are the original Fender Telecaster spec and desired for a vintage sound, while Alnico VIII bring a more modern and cutting tone.

Humbucker pickups, on the other hand, have a warmer, fuller sound and are a popular choice for players who want a thicker tone. We have featured one single coil-sized humbucker on this list, the DiMarzio Super Distortion T, if this sounds like something you’re interested in.

Brand/Price

There are many different brands of pickups available, each with their own unique characteristics. Some of the most popular brands for Tele pickups include Seymour Duncan, Fender, and DiMarzio, all of which are featured on this list and highly recommended.

As always when gear shopping, price is an important factor to consider. Higher-end pickups will generally be more expensive but may offer superior sound quality and construction.

However, there are some affordable options available that can still provide great tone, even from name brands, like the Fender Tex-Mex pickups.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the difference between single-coil and humbucker pickups for Telecasters?

Single-coil pickups are the traditional choice for Telecasters and are known for their bright, twangy sound. Humbuckers, on the other hand, have a warmer, fuller sound and are a popular choice for players who want a thicker tone.

Can I mix and match different pickups on my Telecaster?

You sure can! None other than the great Keith Richards is famous for slinging a Tele with a massive humbucker for a neck pickup and a standard single-coil for the bridge pickup.

However, you should definitely consider how the different pickups will sound together and to choose pickup combinations that are compatible in terms of output and tone.

Do I need to modify my Telecaster to install new pickups?

In most cases, yes, you will need to make modifications to your Telecaster to install new pickups. This may involve soldering new wires, routing out the pickup cavities to fit larger pickups, or installing new pickup selector switches.

Most of these are minor procedures and we assure you, the improvement in tone will be well worth the effort!

Verdict

Thanks for checking out our list of the best telecaster pickups.

We’ve got something on this list for everyone, whether you’re a country chicken picker who’s looking for authentic Tele twang and vintage tone, or if you’re a hard rocker who needs higher output from their Tele bridge pickup for distorted riffs.

Our top pick for best all-around Telecaster pickups had to go to the ones that started it all, the Fender Pure Vintage ’52s. We think these are the go-to neck and bridge single coil pickup for classic Tele tone.

But there’s much, much more on this list than just vintage twang. There’s active noiseless pickups, crushing humbucking pickups, and more. We’re sure you’ll find the perfect guitar pickups for you above, so scroll back up there and take a closer look. You won’t regret it.