10 Best Pickups for Metal of 2023

If you're a heavy metal player, chances are you're looking for the heaviest sound you can get. But you also need clarity and punch that cut through the mix and allow your precision guitar-playing techniques to shine.

Accomplishing a good metal tone is not always easy with standard, vintage-style guitar pickups. If you want to tap into an extra-heavy sound for playing metal, it's a good idea to consider upgrading your pickups.

Our top pick for best overall pickups for metal is the Fishman Fluence Modern Set. With both active and passive capacities, we feel that this pickup set offers unsurpassed versatility and would surely be at home in any metal guitarist's setup.

If you're not quite sure what it is you're looking for, we've included a super-handy buyer's guide and FAQ section to help get you schooled up on the different types of metal guitar pickups and their uses.

Best Pickups for Metal

SPECS

Type: Humbucker set

Humbucker set Active/Passive: Active (switchable to passive)

Active (switchable to passive) Magnet Material: Ceramic VIII (bridge), Alnico V (neck)

These Fishman Fluence pickups take the top slot in our list of the best pickups for metal due to their stunning degree of versatility and the wide range of sounds they have to offer.

Each pickup features two distinct voicings. Switchable active/passive settings allow players to dial in anywhere from tight, focused active tones to punchy high-output passive sounds.

The ceramic bridge pickup delivers a modern active sound with a focused bass range and crisp highs, as well as a high-output humbucker tone that's tailor-made for scorching distortion.

The Alnico V neck pickup gives you a modern active humbucker tone as well as a unique wide-range humbucking tone.

The Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers, with their diverse range of tonal capabilities, make for an awesome pickup set that's ideal for metal guitarists who need a wide array of dynamic metal tones.

2. Best Budget Metal Pickup – DiMarzio Super Distortion

SPECS

Type: Humbucker

Humbucker Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Material: Ceramic

For the player who needs upgraded metal tones on a budget, we present the DiMarzio Super Distortion.

Featuring a ceramic magnet and overwound coils, this affordable humbucker pickup is perfect for getting heavy distorted tones without leaving your wallet light.

The Super Distortion bears the distinction of being the original high-output replacement pickup. Introduced in 1972, this pickup was designed to deliver fat, overdriven tone to players who didn't yet have the luxury of a master volume control on their amp!

This simple, classic pickup is perfect for players who are looking for a beefy humbucker to get vintage hard rock sounds out of their Les Paul or similar solid-body humbucker guitar.

Get the original aftermarket guitar pickup that rocked the early metal world for a great low price.

SPECS

Type: Humbucker (Bridge position)

Humbucker (Bridge position) Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Material: Alnico

The Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 is the go-to bridge pickup for legions of metal musicians for a good reason—it's another high-output hot-rodded humbucker that's great for delivering everything from creamy blues tones to full-on metal power.

Introduced by Seymour Duncan way back in 1974, this guitar pickup is perfect for metal players who need a bridge position pickup with stronger treble detail and better clean tones, as opposed to the more aggressive sound of modern active metal pickups.

A high-output passive pickup similar to the Super Distortion, but with Alnico instead of Ceramic magnets, it delivers a wide range of vintage heavy blues to metal tones.

If you lean toward the classic metal sound and want aggressive harmonics and sustain for your guitar solos, this is definitely a good metal pickup for you to consider.

4. Best Active Bridge Pickup – EMG 81

SPECS

Type: Humbucker (Bridge position)

Humbucker (Bridge position) Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Material: Ceramic

Next, from EMG pickups, we have the EMG 81. One of the most popular bridge pickups for metal of all time, the EMG 81 is famed for delivering serious metal power.

This pickup is responsible for some of the most iconic metal tones of all time, from Slayer to Metallica.

This high-output active humbucker is one of the best metal pickups on the market thanks to its pairing of ceramic magnets and close aperture coils.

This combination makes for a versatile pickup that delivers punishing chug and screeching sustain without losing detail and focus.

While somewhat lacking in the clean tone department compared to some passive pickups, this is a great active pickup for death metal, thrash metal, and other subgenres where a natural tonal quality is not really a priority.

EMG's solderless installation also makes it a breeze to drop this pickup into the bridge position of your favorite electric guitar.

If you're looking for a fantastic pickup that will allow you to tap into the heaviest of heavy metal tones, we highly recommend the EMG 81.

SPECS

Type: Humbucker set

Humbucker set Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Material: Ceramic

If you're a metal player who is looking for an electric guitar pickup set that will bring clarity and focus to your sound while still bringing plenty of slam, the Seymour Duncan Alpha & Omega set could be for you.

This killer pickup set can pull off punchy and crunchy mids and lows from the bridge while allowing glassy and fat humbucking tones from the neck position.

Their 4-conductor wiring design even makes some great single-coil-type tones possible, making these some of the most versatile pickups on our list.

They're also EQ'd for clarity on the lower end, making them ideal for detuned playing. If you need your techy riffs and detuned chugs to cut through even the thickest and sludgiest of mixes, these great humbucker pickups from Seymour Duncan are the perfect option for you.

6. Best Pickups for Metal Rhythm Guitar – EMG “Het” Set

SPECS

Type: Humbucker set

Humbucker set Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Material: Ceramic

Here we have a great set of EMG active pickups. The "Het" set—if the name doesn't already say it all, these pickups were designed specially by EMG to Hetfield's specs, so you know they're going to bring both the clarity and fatness needed for metal rhythm work.

Over twenty prototypes of James Hetfield's signature pickups were painstakingly tested on the road with Metallica until EMG arrived at the final iteration: a combination of the fat wall of sound of an active EMG 81 with the clarity and punch of a passive pickup.

There's arguably no better pickup set for dynamic metal rhythm playing. The neck position pickup gives you ultra-high output and full low end for a massive rhythm sound, while the bridge pickup cuts through with a low-inductance tightness for clean riffing.

Their "stealth" look, as requested by Hetfield, also makes them some of the coolest-looking aftermarket metal pickups available.

You really can't go wrong with these pickups designed specifically for one of the all-time masters of metal—pick up a Het Set today!

7. Best Active Humbucker Set – Seymour Duncan Blackouts

SPECS

Type: Humbucker

Humbucker Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Material: Ceramic (bridge), Alnico V (neck)

Seymour Duncan strikes again with the Blackout active humbucker set. Here they've attempted to address what many see as a drawback of active pickups, namely that the sound lacks organic feeling and comes across as sterile due to their lower dynamic range.

And they have succeeded! These pickups have a lively sound that is anything but sterile.

Slightly scooped mids and boosted highs and lows give you the balance and clarity you need for your lead work, plus their high output design gives you all the power you need for rhythm and riffing.

They're also designed to keep noise to a minimum, so you get the amazing combination of super-high output with little to no unwanted noise.

If you want all the features of an active pickup with the more natural tones of passive pickups, you're gonna dig the Seymour Duncan Blackout set.

SPECS

Type: Single coil set

Single coil set Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Material: Alnico V

Finally, a single coil pickup set for Strat players who want to coax something a bit more ...evil... out of their favorite axe.

These hot-rodded single coils can deliver everything from classic Strat tones to beefed-up sustain and ringing harmonics that are great for pushing what your Strat-style guitar is capable of.

Boasting a true single coil design that allows your guitar's sound to shine in the clean zone, these are still full-on EMG active pickups that can provide some serious oomph when desired.

Their boosted midrange and high output is perfect for hard rock and metal, territory normally reserved for humbuckers.

If you're a Strat player looking to dabble in the dark arts, and your stock pickups just don't have the magic you need, the EMG SA set is a great option for you.

9. Best Passive Bridge Pickup – DiMarzio Tone Zone

SPECS

Type: Humbucker (Bridge position)

Humbucker (Bridge position) Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Material: Alnico V

If you're looking for a simple, high-output passive bridge humbucker pickup, you can't do much better than the DiMarzio Tone Zone.

This pickup is designed to provide a maximum dynamic range, delivering heaviness as well as clarity depending on your attack.

The secret to the Tone Zone's sound is DiMarzio's patented dual resonance coils, which provide an extra dose of harmonic overtones that you wouldn't expect from such a fat-sounding pickup. This lends the pickup a warm tone and musicality not often found in metal pickups.

Don't get us wrong—the Tone Zone can totally take you to the depths of modern metal insanity. But they're also great for more classic metal and hard rock styles.

This awesome-sounding pickup is also priced really affordably and is a worthy upgrade to any player's axe.

10. Best Metal Pickups for Versatility – Fishman Fluence Classic Set

SPECS

Type: Humbucker (Set)

Humbucker (Set) Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Material: Alnico V

Rounding out our list is the Fishman Fluence Classic Humbucker set. Like the Modern Set, these are some really versatile pickups that offer switchable voicings for tons of tonal range.

Where the Classics lose out to the Moderns, as far as this list is concerned anyway, is that all these options might be overkill if you're strictly a metal player.

Each pickup boasts three distinct voicings: a vintage PAF, a humbucker, and a single-coil tone. Metalheads will probably get the most out of the humbucker setting, which leads us to include this on our list with a caveat: these are great pickups for metal, but they're also great pickups for ...not metal.

If you're a faithful heavy metal player that only needs one thing (brutality) out of their pickups, you might want to look elsewhere.

But if you're a metal shredder that likes to include some neoclassical action or more classic rock vibes, this is a great pickup set that can do it all.

Best Pickups for Metal Buyer's Guide

If you're still not sure which of these pickups is the best fit for your rig and playing style, that's okay. We agree—all the pickups on this list have countless alluring qualities, and it can be a lot to sort through.

That's why we've included a buyer's guide to help you learn the ropes of metal guitar pickups and better understand what your needs might be. And, more importantly, which of these awesome pickups suits your particular needs!

There's also a list of frequently asked questions that will hopefully settle any lingering doubts or confusion. Read on to get a crash course in the science of metal guitar pickups!

Sound

If you're a devoted metal guitarist, it's a good idea to get some high-output pickups to achieve the heavy and aggressive tone you need.

There are tons of great pickups on this list with high output levels that will drive your amplifier or distortion pedals into the metal zone.

However, metal music often demands precise articulation and clarity, even under high-gain settings. So you're going to need pickups that provide good note definition and clarity, allowing each note to be heard distinctly, even with heavy distortion.

All the pickups on this list offer some version of the tonal characteristics desired for metal. Metal tones often require a balance of tight bass response, enhanced midrange, and extended treble frequencies.

You should select pickups based on the style of metal you play, however. If you're more of a vintage metal player, a dynamic hot-rodded bridge humbucker like the Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 or DiMarzio Tone Zone would be great for you.

Players of more extreme subgenres who don't need a lot of dynamic range are generally going to want an active pickup that brings full-time brutality, like the EMG 81.

Specs

We've included a wide variety of pickups on this list. There are both active and passive pickups, mostly humbuckers, but some single coils as well, and they all have their appealing qualities, to be sure.

Metalheads generally prefer humbuckers due to their higher output and reduced noise. Active pickups, which require a battery, offer even higher output and a more focused sound but a decreased dynamic range which makes them less ideal for clean tones and expressive playing.

But we do have a great set of active single coils on this list, the EMG SA Single-Coil Active Pickups, which are ideal for Strat-style electric guitar players who want to conjure a more deadly sound from their axe.

This list features pickups that are equipped with either ceramic or alnico magnets. Ceramics are known for their high output and increased treble response, which suits modern metal styles. Alnicos offer a warmer and more vintage-oriented tone, better for classic metal styles.

Features

There are a few additional features that you might find on some of our best pickups for metal. Some active pickups are equipped with switches or other mechanisms that allow you to achieve multiple voicings or tones from one pickup.

If you need more versatility, it might not be a bad idea to consider pickups with coil-splitting or "tapping." These features allow you to switch between single-coil and humbucker modes, expanding your tonal options beyond metal.

The Fishman Fluence Classic Set, for example, is a highly versatile set of active humbuckers that feature 3 distinct voicings to coax the maximum tonal possibilities from your guitar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between passive and active pickups?

Passive pickups are the traditional type that does not require a battery. They have a more organic sound and dynamic range.

Active pickups, on the other hand, use a battery to power an onboard preamp, offering higher output, increased sustain, and a more focused sound.

Active pickups are generally not intended for clean tones and expressive playing, but the Seymour Duncan Blackouts are designed to emulate passive dynamics, and they do a great job of it. They're definitely worth checking out if you want the best of both worlds.

Can I use single-coil pickups for metal?

While single-coil pickups are not as commonly used for metal, they can still be used depending on your tonal preferences.

They're more prone to noise and hum in high-gain situations—which is why we've featured the EMG SA Single-Coil Active Pickups. These active single coils will give you the high-gain boost needed for metal situations while also clearing up any unwanted noise problems.

Are ceramic or alnico magnets better for metal?

Both alnico and ceramic magnets have their rightful merits in metal.

Pickups with a ceramic magnet, as found in the EMG “Het” Set, tend to provide a tighter low-end response and boosted treble, which can be desirable for modern high-gain tones.

Pickups with alnico magnets, like the Seymour Duncan JB SH-4, offer a warmer and more vintage-oriented sound, which may be preferred for classic or blues-based metal styles.

There are also pickup sets like the Fishman Fluence Modern Set that offer one of each in the bridge and neck pickup for a well-rounded array of tones that are great for all types of metal music.

Do I need high-output pickups for metal?

While you can certainly achieve high-gain metal sounds with the right combination of pedals and amp, high-output pickups are commonly preferred for metal as they offer the necessary power and aggressiveness to drive the amp and achieve heavy tones.

However, the ideal output level ultimately depends on your playing style, the type of metal you play, and the overall sound you're seeking.

It's important to find a balance that works for you, but we do recommend upgrading your pickups as the easiest and cheapest first step towards great metal tone!

Verdict

By now, you're well aware that there are a ton of killer options for metal pickups on the market today. But hopefully, this list has helped you narrow down your search! We've tried to include a metal pickup or pickup set to suit the needs of every player.

We think the best all-around pickups for metal are the Fishman Fluence Modern Set. These awesome active humbuckers provide the kind of versatility that makes them ideal for a wide range of styles of metal music.

But if you just need your pickups to bring the brutality 24/7, we've got a high-output active pickup for you on this list. Likewise, if you want more organic tones and sensitivity—there's a passive bridge humbucker for you that will do the trick in spades.

Anyway, we hope you've enjoyed reading our list of the best pickups for metal. If you're still undecided, take another look at our buyer's guide and FAQ section, and peruse the list once more.