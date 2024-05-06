How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Lives: Support Bryan Olesen and Your Favorite Artists

The Voice star Bryan Olesen established himself as a vocal powerhouse early on, with a four-chair turn performance of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out.” The former Christian rocker landed on Team John Legend, and has continued to give the “All of Me” singer a legitimate shot at his second win. Now Olesen’s fate is officially in viewers’ hands, as Monday (May 6) kicks off the Live Performances for Season 25. With the two-part finale just around the corner May 20-21, here’s how you can help move your favorite singer closer to the crown.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Makes Major Schedule Changes Starting Now: Everything You Need to Know]

How To Vote For Your Favorite On ‘The Voice’

The top 12 have survived Season 25’s Knockout and Playoff rounds so far. Now the stakes are even higher, with no Saves, Steals, or Playoff Passes remaining. Here’s how to vote on The Voice.

Viewers have two options for voting: online or through The Voice’s official app. You may only vote once per email address, per voting method.

Viewers can vote for the top 12 after tonight’s episode. The May 13 episode will narrow the list down to the top 8 artists. May 20’s episode whittles that number down to the top 5.

Voting is available from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT to 4 a.m. PT after the above episodes.

Is The Instant Save Coming Back This Season?

Yes, season 25 of The Voice brings the return of the Instant Save. During Tuesday’s (May 7) results show, the bottom five vote-getters will compete for the Instant Save from coaches. One artist will win it and advance to the top 8 May 13.

For the Top 8, four artists will be voted into the May 20 Finale, and the bottom four will compete for the Instant Save. One contestant will win it, rounding out the top 5.

A five-minute voting window will open up during the live episodes. Viewers will decide who receives the Instant Save during that time.

The limit is one vote per email address regardless of login method for the Instant Save. The two methods for voting are either the website or The Voice Official App.

Featured photo via X/Twitter