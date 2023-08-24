Billie Eilish Tells Dua Lipa She’s a Huge Lana Del Rey Fan

While a guest on Dua Lipa‘s podcast, Billie Eilish opened up about just how much of a Lana Del Rey fan she truly is. Eilish appeared on the BBC Sounds podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

During the interview, Dua questioned Eilish about the music she grew up with. “What albums did you listen to growing up, and what did they mean to you then and now?” Dua asked.

“Born to Die by my girl Lana,” Eilish replied. “I feel that that album changed music and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible.”

Eilish continued, mentioning several other albums by artists who inspired her. “I would say Because the Internet by Childish Gambino was another one that really, really changed how I viewed music and albums specifically.” Eilish continued. “Justin Bieber’s Believe, baby. That’s my shit. I can’t… Also Journals, Justin Bieber, Journals. Those are some great albums front to back, very, very good. Got to be honest, Wiped Out by The Neighbourhood.”

During the same interview with Dua Lipa, Eilish discussed her new upcoming album, which she has been recording with her brother, Finneas. “Everything is different about it. I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way,” Eilish revealed. “And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also shared that she feels as though growing up has impacted her artistry. “The way that I exist in the room is different; my voice has completely changed since then. The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking,” Eilish said. “I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ‘OK, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.’ It’s hard to accept change; it’s hard to get over, ‘But I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”

“We were like, ‘We’ve got it all figured out; this is how we’re going to do it from now on, and it works really well’. And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older – and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump,” Eilish also stated. “Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images