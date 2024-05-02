Vince Neil Claims Mötley Crüe Will Be “Dead” Before Rock and Roll Hall of Fame “Inducts Us”

First formed back in 1981, Mötley Crüe consisted of Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil. Throughout their time in the spotlight, the band produced numerous studio albums. Their last album, Saints of Los Angeles, hit shelves back in 2008. With a career spanning over four decades, it might come as a surprise that Mötley Crüe hasn’t gained entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While holding several awards and selling over 100 million albums worldwide, the band has consistently been looked over since its eligibility in 2007. And according to Neil, they will all be dead before it happens.

Holding an interview with WMMR Philadelphia, Neil and Lee held nothing back when sharing their thoughts about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Neil said, “I think it’d be pretty cool to be inducted. but we’ll probably be dead when they induct us.”

Also part of the interview, Lee shared his feelings about the induction snubs over the years. While all smiles, he admitted, “It’s weird. It’s one of those things where you’re, like, ‘Oh, that would be so fucking rad. ‘And then, it’s a weird double-edged thing. Because at one point it was like, ‘Whoa, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.’ And then, over the years, there’s been a bunch of people getting inducted into it that – I don’t know – sometimes you’re like, ‘Huh? How’s that possible?’ or ‘I’m not sure that this quite fits’ or whatever. And so then you go, you’re like, ‘Yeah, maybe it’s not that cool.’ But if the fans think it’s cool, then it’s cool.”

While having a love for music, Mötley Crüe cares little about accolades as they recently released “Dogs of War.” This marks the band’s first release since Mars left and was replaced by John 5. When hearing the new track for the first time, Neil explained his excitement. “When I heard the song it was like, ‘Woah, this is really cool. It’s heavy, it’s melodic [and] the lyrics are great.”

