Bob Mould & Superfan/Friend Fred Armisen Unbox Distortion:Live

Fourth and final volume of the vinyl boxset Distortion: Live now scheduled for August 6, plus new tour dates

Legendary musician Bob Mould invited avid-Mould fan and friend Fred Armisen to join him in a journey through Mould’s musical career preserved on this video. Armisen, the former-SNL comedian-actor-musician, happily joined Mould in opening a multitude of boxes, each containing various vinyl volumes that now make up the career retrospective box-set Distortion.



This is a serious collection, built on the vinyl versions of his 24-CD Distortion box released last year. The notes for that collection were written by Armisen.

The vinyl volumes have been released periodically over the last year, with the fourth and final vinyl box Distortion: Live now scheduled to be released by Demon on August 6. The 8 LP set includes live recordings from Mould’s solo career as well as performances by his band, Sugar.

“I’m a longtime fan of Fred’s work, especially the `Portlandia’ series,” Mould said. “Fred and I have made music together in the past – with my band, with Ian Rubbish, on `Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ and at the occasional birthday party. So, it was a thrill for me to ‘unbox’ the various configurations, geek out on the packaging, and share a handful of fun stories.”

Mould also announced a tour of solo electric dates in Europe beginning January 19, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. In addition to the European dates, he is announcing openers for his US band tour with the band’s Kestrels, Moaning, Slow Caves, and Gentlemen Rogues. See below for further details.

Mould’s live shows will span his entire 40+ year career, including songs from the Distortion collection and from his landmark band Hüsker Dü, as well as songs from last year’s explosive and critically acclaimed album Blue Hearts — about which Rolling Stone’s 4 out of 5-star review raved, “feels like a lost Hüsker Dü album with Mould howling invective over his buzz-sawing guitar.”

TOUR DATES:

September 16 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

September 17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

September 18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

September 22 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

September 24 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theater

September 25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 28 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

September 29 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 1 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

October 4 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

October 5 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

October 6 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk >