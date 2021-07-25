Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Marcus Bell Bellringer

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Marcus Bell Bellringer over Zoom video!

Marcus Bell is one of the top music producers/composers in the industry. He has worked with some of the biggest artists such as Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, and many more. He also produced and composed for some of the most famous films and TV shows.

Apart from that, Bell is a successful entrepreneur who wants to help people achieve their goals in life. That’s why he created a project called “100 Dayz Challenge” in his ‘Wealth and Impact’ boot camp to guide people on the way to success.

This Challenge helps people achieve their goals in life, no matter what they are by creating a sense of community.

The people joining this challenge will have to do something every day that will help them get where they want to be. And every day they’ll have to share with the rest of the community what they did. This way they feel they really have to stick to it and they belong to a community. They’ll also have to create a consequence for themselves, something they’d hate doing. If they miss one day of the challenge, they’ll have to apply that consequence.

Each individual has a different goal, it could be getting a better relationship with your family or partner, growing your company, selling more records, or anything anyone wants.Years ago, Marcus was $75K in debt and life wasn’t as easy as it is now… But he managed to go from being in debt to becoming a millionaire and the go-to music producer/songwriter for celebrity artists because he learned how to commit to his goals.

Bell has also produced soundtracks for several television shows and films. Some of the upcoming or recent ones are the TV series P-Valley (Starz Network) with the singles ‘Boy Listen’ and ‘Own It’, the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia with the song ‘Give Us Love’ or the Netflix Christmas film ‘Operation Christmas Drop’ with his song ‘Joy to the World’.

Marcus Bell also published a #1 best-selling book in Amazon titled ‘Bellringer Branding Bible: The 5 Musician Branding Principles for Singers, Rappers, DJs, Music Producers, Composers, Writers, and Recording Artists.’

