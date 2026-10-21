Born 118 Years Ago Today in Texas, the Singing Cowboy Known as the “Original Juvenile Delinquent” Who Once Ran for President

Carl Stuart Hamblen, known professionally as Stuart Hamblen, was born in far East Texas on October 20, 1908. Though Hamblen might have suggested he was truly born in 1949, when the long-time entertainer and perpetual troublemaker joined the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association after Graham performed a crusade in Los Angeles, which Hamblen attended. Indeed, this pivotal moment in Hamblen’s life effectively bisected the performer’s public and personal identity into a “before” and “after” version of himself.

The “before” Hamblen was someone he once described as the “original juvenile delinquent.” Yet, he was also massively influential. Hamblen began deejaying on California radio in the early 1930s, which eventually led him to the Hollywood film industry. He became one of the first singing cowboys alongside Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, and he also worked behind the scenes as a composer.

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Starting in the mid-1930s, Hamblen enjoyed tremendous success as a songwriter, thanks to artists like Patsy Montana, Rosemary Clooney, and Shakin’ Stevens recording his songs. Notable tracks include “It Is No Secret (What God Can Do)” and “This Ole House”. However, Hamblen struggled with the pressures and privileges of fame and soon developed a quickly worsening alcohol addiction.

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Stuart Hamblen Eventually Became a Christian Prohibitionist

Stuart Hamblen’s substance abuse often landed him in legal trouble, and his entertainment industry colleagues were often in charge of getting him out of hot water. In 1949, Hamblen attended an event hosted by Southern evangelist Billy Graham. Graham’s crusade convinced Hamblen to convert and give up drinking. Eventually, Hamblen’s career took a turn to Christian entertainment after his prohibitionist beliefs got him fired from his radio deejay gig because he refused to air commercials for alcohol.

Hamblen leaned heavily into the prohibition movement, going so far as to run for United States president in 1952 as a member of the Prohibition Party. He received no electoral votes, and Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower would ultimately win the election.

Hamblen continued his career in Christian radio broadcasting following his unsuccessful bid for the presidency. He also frequently participated in the annual Pasadena Rose Parade with his wife, showcasing Peruvian Paso horses. He received several accolades in the 1970s, including inductions into multiple halls of fame and recognition for his pioneering contributions to the entertainment industry. The former singing cowboy died on March 8, 1989, of brain cancer.

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