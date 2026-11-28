On this day (November 28) in 1930, Arthur Leo “Doodle” Owens was born in Waco, Texas. During the 1960s, he embarked on a long, fruitful songwriting partnership with Dallas Frazier, crafting timeless standards for Charley Pride, George Jones, Connie Smith, Jerry Lee Lewis and others. He also enjoyed success in the 1980s with songwriter Dennis Knutson, including Jones’ “Wine Colored Roses,” “Somebody Wants Me out of the Way” and “The Right Left Hand.”

After years of battling heart and kidney problems, A.L. “Doodle” Owens died in Nashville on October 4, 1999, at age 68. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame that same year. Today, we’re exploring his legacy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Doodle Owens Also Recorded Songs

Owens’ uncle bestowed the nickname “Doodle” upon him as an infant because he crawled backwards in a way that reminded the older man of a doodlebug.

Fascinated by movies about Frederic Chopin and George Gershwin, Owens wanted to compose music himself. As a teenager, he frequented local radio stations, eager to learn all he could about the music business. By his twenties, Owens was recording music and making regular TV appearances.

Eventually, he crossed paths with country music superstar Ray Price, who suggested he move to Nashville. Owens did just that in 1965. There, he met country music singer-songwriter Dallas Frazier, and together, the two wrote many a tale of hard-earned wisdom.

Owens also ventured into the recording studio. He scored just one charting hit, “Honky Tonk Toys”, which climbed to No. 78 on the country charts in 1978. However, Owens’ songwriting was his true legacy.

“He was just full of words, full of poetry and full of life, and he couldn’t help but describe it,” Frazier told the Houston Chronicle.

They Wrote This Historic Charley Pride Hit

Inspired by a conversation they had while driving around Nashville, Dallas Frazier and Doodle Owens wrote “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)” in virtually no time at all. Although not the first artist to record the song, Charley Pride’s 1969 version is by far the best known.

Released in June, Pride’s take on “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)” climbed to No. 1 on the country chart by August. 9, 1969. The first of 29 No. 1 hits for the Mississippi-born star, it also marked the first country chart-topper from a Black artist in 25 years.

Play video

In 1970, “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)” earned a Grammy nod for Best Country Song.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From 1969 That Still Make Me Smile Today]

Frazier and Owens also wrote other Pride hits, including “(I’m So) Afraid of Losing You Again,” “I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me” and “Then Who Am I.”

Featured image by Harold Barkley/Toronto Star via Getty Images