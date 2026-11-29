On this day (November 29) in 1917, Merle Robert Travis was born into a family of coal miners in Rosewood, Kentucky. His hard-luck upbringing would go on to inform some of his best-known work, including the Gold-selling 1946 record “Sixteen Tons” (taken to No. 1 nearly a decade later by Tennessee Ernie Ford).

Travis’ Western Kentucky upbringing also influenced his distinct guitar-picking style, pioneered by artists including the Black country blues guitarist Arnold Shultz. He incorporated a syncopated bass pattern plucked with the thumb on the first and third count while the index and middle fingers played the melody on the higher strings. To this day, guitarists still refer to this style as “Travis picking”.

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A member of both the country music and Nashville Songwriters hall of fame, Travis penned numerous country music standards. His catalog includes sardonic hits like “Divorce Me C.O.D.,” “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)” and “So Round, So Firm, So Fully Packed”, along with more serious numbers such as “I Am a Pilgrim” and “Dark As a Dungeon.”

On October 20, 1983, Merle Travis died of a heart attack at age 65 at his home in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Today, we’re highlighting his enduring legacy on what would have been his 109th birthday.

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Merle Travis Redefined Country Guitar

Growing up in the heart of Kentucky coal country, a 12-year-old Merle Travis became obsessed with mastering Muhlenberg County’s unique guitar finger-picking style. So he followed coal miners Ike Everly (father of the Everly Brothers) and Mose Rager as the two played local parties and dances, imitating the picking style passed down to them by Black country-blues guitarist Arnold Shultz.

After graduating from high school and serving in the federally sponsored Civilian Conservation Corps program in 1936, Travis moved to Evansville, Indiana, where he worked with two local bands.

The following year, he joined fiddler Clayton McMichen’s Georgia Wildcats as their guitarist before leaving for the Drifting Pioneers, a Chicago-area gospel quartet. The group moved to WLW radio in Cincinnati, the major country music station north of Nashville.

Travis became a popular fixture at the station, continuing to perform even after the Drifting Pioneers parted ways.

His Recording Career

In March 1944, Merle Travis moved to California, playing radio shows and recording sessions. He also recorded solo material for various small labels before inking a contract with Capitol Records in the spring of 1946.

That same year, Travis reached No. 2 on the U.S. country chart with the single “Cincinnati Lou”. Its B-side, “No Vacancy”, climbed to No. 3.

By October of that year, he had his first No. 1 hit with “Divorce Me C.O.D.”, which he co-wrote with Cliffie Stone, an assistant A&R man at Capitol.

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In 1947, Travis spent another 14 weeks at No. 1 with “So Round, So Firm, So Fully Packed”. Later that year, his composition “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)” became a hit for Tex Williams and Capitol’s first million-selling record.

In addition to his music career, Travis appeared in films including From Here to Eternity (1953) and That Tennessee Beat (1966).

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images