It’s no small feat to upstage the incomparable Dolly Parton. However, Whitney Houston did just that by many metrics with her history-making cover of Parton’s 1973 chart-topper “I Will Always Love You”. On this day (November 28) in 1992, the R&B diva’s throaty, emotive take on the song—which Houston recorded and released as the lead single to The Bodyguard, her feature film debut—staked its claim at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It held that spot for a whopping 14 weeks.

More than three decades after its release, Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” remains etched into musical history. With more than 24 million copies sold worldwide, it is the all-time best-selling single by a female artist. In September 2026, the song eclipsed a billion streams on Spotify.

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Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 at age 48, snagged Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 1994 ceremony.

The Cover Was Kevin Costner’s Idea

Ultimately, Whitney Houston has The Bodyguard co-star Kevin Costner to thank for the biggest hit of her career.

Houston had already recorded four songs for the film’s soundtrack. Those included the rock number “Queen of the Night”—which she co-wrote—and a pop-soul cover of the gospel hymn “Jesus Loves Me”. For the fifth song, Houston and Costner wanted something that would really tie the entire plot together.

After shooting down several options, Costner brought “I Will Always Love You” to Houston’s trailer. Initially, she was unsure of the country ballad, telling her co-star she “wouldn’t buy it.”

“He said, ‘I’m telling you, this is the song,’” recalled the nine-time Grammy winner in a 2000 interview. “He said, ‘You must listen to the song and you must hear it with your ears, and not with the ears that’s being played.”

Clearing her trailer, Houston listened to “I Will Always Love You”. Once she reached the chorus, she realized Costner was right.

What Did Dolly Parton Think of Whitney Houston’s Cover?

Covering a song by the Dolly Parton is daunting, even for a vocalist of Whitney Houston’s caliber.

“I think Dolly Parton is a hell of a writer and a hell of a singer,” Houston told Rolling Stone in 1993. “I was so concerned when I sang her song how she’d feel about it, in terms of the arrangement, my licks, my flavor.”

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Fortunately, a phone call with the “Jolene” songstress put Houston’s mind at ease.

[RELATED: On the Charts 52 Years Ago Today, Dolly Parton Was at No. 1 With the Timeless Hit That Made Her “Enough To Buy Graceland”]

“She said to me, ‘Whitney, I just want to tell you something. I’m just so honored that you did my song. I just don’t know what to tell you, girl,’” recalled the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member. “I said, ‘Well, Dolly, you wrote a beautiful song.’”

“And she said: ‘Yeah, but it never did that well for me. It did well for you because you put all that stuff into it.’”

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