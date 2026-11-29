On this day (November 28) in 1943, Randall Stuart Newman was born in Los Angeles, California. Starting his songwriting career at age 17, he has developed into one of the most versatile lyricists of his time, casting an entirely new light on seemingly ordinary stories. Once dubbed “the greatest songwriter alive” by none other than Sir Paul McCartney, Randy Newman boasts two Academy Awards, seven Grammys, and seven Golden Globes. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, he is perhaps most recognizable to the millennial generation and beyond for his prolific work with Disney, scoring films including Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Cars, and The Princess and the Frog.

Today, we’re exploring the immeasurable musical legacy of Randy Newman in honor of his 83rd birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Randy Newman Comes From the Most Oscar-Nominated Family of All Time

Knowing his background, Randy Newman’s career path comes as little surprise. Several uncles and cousins would go on to score Hollywood films. His uncle, Alfred Newman, won nine Academy Awards and scored films including Wuthering Heights, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, All About Eve, How the West Was Won, and more.

And yet somehow, Newman has managed to not only live up to these astronomical expectations, but arguably surpass them. On the surface, no two Randy Newman songs are alike. His material ranges from pop to R&B, from poignant to absurd — but all are anchored by a scathing sense of humor and a keen observational style.

“The songs I wrote 40 years ago are no worse and no better – there’s a consistency,” Newman told The Guardian in 2011. “It’s clear they are by the same guy. I’m a little better in some aspects, but basically my style crystallised a long time ago and that’s what I’ve done.”

Recording Career

After graduating from Los Angeles’ University High School, Randy Newman majored in music at UCLA. However, he dropped out just one semester shy of earning his bachelor’s degree after a friend, Lenny Waronker, landed him a recording contract with Reprise Records.

His self-titled 1968 debut album, although critically acclaimed, failed to crack the charts. Overall, Newman has released 11 studio albums, enjoying a commercial breakthrough with 1977’s Little Criminals, which peaked at No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Little Criminals also yielded the surprise hit “Short People”, which spent three weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Play video

Five years later, Newman’s satirical hit “I Love L.A.” landed him a key to the city.

A Masterful Songwriter

The bulk of Randy Newman’s success, however, stems from his work as a film composer. Making his debut in 1971 with Norman Lear’s satirical Cold Turkey, he returned to film a decade later for 1981’s Ragtime, which earned him his first two Academy Award nominations.

[RELATED: The Randy Newman Song That Alerted the World to His Songwriting Brilliance]

For decades, Newman held the unenviable title of most Oscar nominations (15) without a single win. He shattered that losing streak in 2002 when he took home the Best Original Song trophy for “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc.

Nine years later, Newman emerged victorious in the same category for the Toy Story 3 song “We Belong Together”.

A member of both the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he has seven Grammy Awards, an Emmy for the song “He’s Guilty” from Cop Rock, the first Henry Mancini Award for Lifetime Achievement from ASCAP in 1996, a Golden Satellite Award in January 2000 for “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2, an Annie Award from the International Animated Film Society for his work on Toy Story 2, The Century Award from Billboard magazine in December 2000, and the Frederick Lowe Achievement Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2001.

Featured image by Michael Gold/Getty Images