Born 35 Years Ago Today in Kentucky, the Grammy-Winning Wanderer Who Gave Voice to the Appalachian Working Class

On this day (June 21) in 1991, Timothy Tyler Childers was born in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Coal and country music reigned supreme in the region near the West Virginia border, with artists like Dwight Yoakum, Loretta Lynn, and Chris Stapleton all hailing from nearby. Today, as he celebrates his 35th birthday, Tyler Childers has earned his place among those names.

How Appalachia Made Tyler Childers

He was born with clubfoot, a congenital disorder that caused both of his feet to twist out of shape. It required surgery when Childers was just 18 months old, followed by a second procedure after he turned five.

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Once spending an entire year in the wheelchair, the “In Your Love” crooner had to relearn how to walk.

He needed regular checkups at Shriners Children’s hospital in Lexington until he turned 18, and spent much of his recovery time reading.

Much like Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, and Tom Waits before him, Childers fell under the spell of writer Jack Kerouac, and those influences are still palpable in his music today.

“Kerouac was my first real permission slip to be a spiritual wanderer and say it’s okay to do that, and that it doesn’t automatically mean you are on your way to the wailing and gnashing of teeth,” he told GQ last year.

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Aside from reading, music was another escape. The Americana Music Award winner sang in church on Sundays, learned guitar from his grandfather, and began writing songs at age 13.

Graduating high school in 2009, Childers tried college before dropping out to work odd jobs and fund his music career.

The Winding Path to Stardom

Tyler Childers released his debut album, Bottles and Bibles, in 2011. However, commercial success was still nearly a decade away.

That came with his 2017 album Purgatory, produced by fellow Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson (who also played guitar and sang backing vocals). Purgatory debuted at number 17 on the Billboard country albums chart and earned a Platinum certification—all without the aid of country radio.

Building off that momentum, Childers released Country Squire two years later, earning a Grammy nomination for the single “All Your’n”. Then came Long Violent History (2020); Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? (2022); Rustin’ in the Rain (2023); and Snipe Hunter (2025).

In 2023, he scored his first top 10 hit with “In Your Love”.

Featured image by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic