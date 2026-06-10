Tyler Childers Postpones Tour Dates for the Best Reason Possible

Tyler Childers has a very good reason for rescheduling two of his upcoming shows. As the singer and his wife, Senora May, await the arrival of their second child, Childers announced that two of his planned shows have been postponed.

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“As many of you know, Tyler and Senora have been preparing to welcome a new baby,” an Instagram post read. “That time has come, and the decision has been made to reschedule the two upcoming shows only: Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 10th and Hersheypark Stadium on June 11th.”

The shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 13 and 14, respectively, with Evan Honer set to open both concerts.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates,” the post read. “Fans who are unable to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase for the next 30 days.”

The post concluded, “We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this season.”

What to Know About Tyler Childers

Childers and May, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to one son. The musician announced his second baby on the way in February.

As for his music career, Childers released his latest LP, Snipe Hunter, last summer.

“It’s observations from a traveling hillbilly,” Childers told GQ of the album last year. “Huntin’ our sounds and trying new things to find it, and hunting our path. It asks, in so many different ways, what are you looking for?”

Sonically, Childers said, “It’s like, what if I was to take my catalog and fold it into itself, what would that sound like?”

In April, Childers set off on tour in support of the album, playing in cities including Dallas and Birmingham.

Most recently, Childers performed in Lexington, Kentucky. With his dates in New York and Pennsylvania postponed, Childers next scheduled stop is on June 13 in Columbus, Ohio.

From there, he’ll bring his show to cities including St. Louis and Seattle. Currently, the last show of the trek is slated to take place Oct. 3 in Portland, Oregon.

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