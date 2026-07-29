Born 43 Years Ago Today in Arkansas, the Singer Whose Songwriting Captured the Attention of Eric Church and Garth Brooks Before She Found Country Stardom

On this day (July 29) in 1983, Ashley McBryde was born in Waldron, Arkansas. Her songwriting and unique sound caught the attention of country stars who couldn’t help but sing her praises–and her songs–to anyone who would listen. Fans followed suit after she released her major label debut. Today, the Grammy-winning Grand Ole Opry member stands as an example of what one can do with some great songs, hard work, and a little luck.

McBryde started playing guitar when she was a child. She was writing songs before she finished high school. However, few people heard what she created until she left her small hometown of Mammoth Spring to attend the University of Arkansas. While in college, she began traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, to play in clubs. Eventually, a professor suggested that she leave school to pursue her career. So, she did.

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McBryde self-released a self-titled album in 2006 and moved to Nashville the next year. There, she formed a band and started making a name for herself in Music City, playing any venue she could. According to AllMusic, her band won the Colgate Country Showdown and Tennessee’s statewide battle of the bands competition.

In 2011, McBryde self-released her sophomore LP, Elsebound. She followed that with extensive touring throughout the South. While on the road, she opened for Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, and Hank Williams Jr., among others.

Ashley McBryde Gets Her Break

In 2016, McBryde released the EP Jalopies & Expensive Guitars, which proved pivotal. It helped her gain a little more buzz in Nashville. Moreover, it caught Eric Church’s attention. He liked what she’d released so much that he invited her to perform “Bible and a .44” with him during his Holdin’ My Own tour. A clip of her performance went viral.

Not long after her viral moment, McBryde recorded what would become Girl Going Nowhere. When Chris Lacy, senior vice president of Warner Music Nashville, heard it, he signed her to the label. The album hit shelves and streaming services in March 2018.

She has since released four more studio albums. McBryde has also taken home three ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, and a Grammy.

McBryde’s Famous Fans

Eric Church wasn’t the only country star who took notice when Ashley McBryde started making a name for herself in Nashville. Garth Brooks has been a fan of her songwriting since Girl Going Nowhere dropped. In fact, he regularly performs the title track during his shows. “When you talk about what a true songwriter is, you have her standing right there,” he said on the Country Mile podcast.

In 2022, Brooks invited her to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. More recently, he invited her to open for him at London’s BST Hyde Park. “That’s more people than if you add up the hometown of every single person in my band and crew combined,” she said of the legendary outdoor venue’s crowd capacity.

[RELATED: How Facing Her Past and Accepting Outside Voices Led Ashley McBryde to Her Best Album Yet]

Today, Ashley McBryde’s star continues to rise. However, it may not rise as quickly as others. She doesn’t seem to be interested in writing songs that will play well on the radio or climb the Billboard charts. All one has to do is listen to the songs she writes and releases to know that she is more concerned with creating music that means something and resonates with her fans.

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