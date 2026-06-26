Born 53 Years Ago Today in Illinois, the ”Redneck Woman” Who Went From High School Dropout To Chart-Topping Hitmaker

In March 2004, a 30-year-old singer-songwriter named Gretchen Wilson burst onto the scene with her debut single “Redneck Woman”. Co-written with John Rich (later of Big & Rich fame), the brash, unapologetic track glorified all the ways Wilson and her ilk didn’t fit into the airbrushed country-pop box that often restrained women in Nashville at the time.

“Redneck Woman” rose to the top of the Hot Country songs chart, marking the first number-one country hit from a woman in two years. Suddenly, everyone was talking about Gretchen Wilson, born on this day (June 26) in 1973 in Pocahontas, Illinois. But as much as the Grammy winner seemed to emerge from nowhere, her big moment was actually decades in the making.

Videos by American Songwriter

Meet Gretchen Wilson

Gretchen Frances Wilson grew up with a single mother in a succession of trailer parks in a small Illinois town where coal once ruled. Her mother was just 16 years old at the time of her birth, and Wilson’s father left two years later.

Only attending school through eighth grade, Gretchen was working as a cook and bartender in the same club as her mother by the time she was 14.

Play video

Music had been a part of her life from a young age, and she performed with various local bands on the side.

“Every night of the week I was playing somewhere with a different band,” the “All Jacked Up” singer told The Boot in 2010. “I always knew that music was what I wanted to do, but I kind of had to keep shoes on my feet and supper on the table in the meantime.”

Her Big Break

In 1996, Gretchen Wilson moved to Nashville, where she continued working as a bartender while pursuing her musical career.

At some point, she joined the Muzik Mafia, an informal collection of Nashville songwriters founded by “Big Kenny” Alphin and John Rich, of Big & Rich.

Wilson teamed up with Rich to write “Redneck Woman”, which spent five weeks atop the country songs chart after its release on Epic Records.

The single’s success hastened the release of her freshman album, Here for the Party, which debuted at number one on the country albums chart and reached number two on the Billboard 200.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Teams up With Gretchen Wilson for Surprise Duet During Night One of CMA Fest]

Over the last two decades, Gretchen Wilson has released seven studio albums and five top 10 singles, including “Here for the Party”, “When I Think About Cheatin’”, “Homewrecker”, and “All Jacked Up”.

In 2025, she won season 13 of Fox’s The Masked Singer and joined the cast of CBS’s The Road alongside Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images