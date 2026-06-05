Ella Langley Teams up With Gretchen Wilson for Surprise Duet During Night One of CMA Fest

Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson are the duo we didn’t know we needed. During night one of CMA Fest at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Wilson walked out onto the stage alongside Langley.

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Fans weren’t expecting to see Langley again on Thursday, as she’d already delivered an unforgettable set of her own. As such, they were delighted to see her walk onto the stage in an all-leather ensemble. It was a long cry from the white flowy dress she wore for her own set.

The outfit fit the song perfectly, as Langley and Wilson teamed up to perform the latter woman’s 2004 hit, “Here for the Party.”

Everyone was on their feet for the fun moment, with the performers feeding off of the crowd’s magnetic energy throughout the song.

After Langley left the stage, Wilson continued her own set. She performed “Redneck S**t” and “All Jacked Up,” before closing out her time on stage by singing “Redneck Woman.”

Ella Langley’s CMA Fest Set

Earlier in the night, Langley showed off why she’s one of the biggest names in country music with an unforgettable set of her own.

She began by performing the title track off of her sophomore album, Dandelion. She then slid into one of fans’ favorite track’s off of the LP, “Be Her.”

Langley next spoke to the crowd, making them believe she was about to tell them a story from her younger years. Instead, she stated, “I was all but 22,” which is the beginning to her and Riley Green’s hit duet, “You Look Like You Love Me.”

The crowd cheered for the song, before Langley got more serious in tone. The singer spoke about how much life can change, using herself as an example for as much.

She urged the crowd to believe that, even if things are hard now, they’ll soon be loving life again. With that, she began singing her song of the same name.

Langley’s penultimate song of her performance was her smash hit “Choosin’ Texas.” She closed out the night by singing “Weren’t for the Wind,” another stand out track that had the whole crowd singing along.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic