Born 85 Years Ago Today in California, the Rhythm Guitarist Who Co-Founded One of Rock’s Biggest Bands With His Younger Brother

On this day (November 9) in 1941, Thomas Richard Fogerty was born in Berkeley, California. Alongside younger brother John Fogerty, Tom played rhythm guitar and occasionally sang background vocals for the groundbreaking swamp-rock outfit Creedence Clearwater Revival.

However, escalating tensions between the siblings led to Tom Fogerty’s exit from the band in early 1971. Creedence Clearwater Revival split the following year, and unfortunately the brothers never reconciled before Tom’s death in 1990 at age 48.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, we’re taking a trip through the all-too-brief life and career of Tom Fogerty in honor of what would have been his 85th birthday.

Pre-CCR

One of five sons growing up in El Cerrito, California, Tom Fogerty began his musical career as a teenager. Performing at high school dances with a rock-and-roll band called the Playboys, he caught the eye of a popular local group, Spider Webb and the Insects.

The group invited him to join, signing a recording contract with Del-Fi Records shortly after Fogerty graduated from high school. However, the band wouldn’t last long enough to see the release of their lead single, “Lyda Jane”.

Tom decided to go solo. By this time, his younger brother John was fronting a band called the Blue Velvets, which he formed with future CCR members Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.

The Blue Velvets performed as Tom’s backing band until he officially took over as lead singer. Initially billed as Tommy Fogerty and the Blue Velvets, the group eventually changed its name to first the Golliwogs, then Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Tom Fogerty Wanted More Creative Control

By the time the band emerged in 1968 as Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had firmly seized the reins.

CCR then embarked one of the greatest runs in rock and roll history, yielding 14 straight Top 10 singles and five consecutive Top 10 albums. Two of those —Green River (1969) and Cosmo’s Factory (1970)—topped the Billboard 200.

Despite the band’s success, Tom Fogerty had grown frustrated with his role as “just the guy who stood there and played rhythm guitar,” according to Hank Bordowitz’s 2007 book Bad Moon Rising: The Unauthorized History of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

So after the band completed work on Pendulum, their sixth Platinum album, Tom officially left CCR in early 1971.

Solo Career and Death

Try though he might, Tom Fogerty never achieved the same acclaim on his own as he did with Creedence Clearwater Revival. He released seven solo albums and three LPs with the rock group Ruby.

On September 6, 1990, Tom died of tuberculosis in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he lived. Just 48 years old, his death resulted from complications from AIDS contracted through a blood transfusion.

While the brothers were “certainly estranged” at the time of Tom’s passing, John Fogerty told People magazine in 2025 that he has since forgiven his late sibling and bandmate.

[RELATED: John Fogerty’s Deep Sadness Inspired One of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Biggest Hits From the 70s]

“If he’d gotten a chance to survive, I think he would’ve come to the place where we’d say, ‘All that stuff’s crap,’ and let it go,” said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. “‘Maybe at some point we can do something together musically and actually try to heal all this and realize our much stronger bond as brothers.’ We didn’t get that chance, but I feel that, at least on my side of it, I’ve felt happy and positive toward Tom. The idea of meeting him in the afterlife would be a very joyful thing.”

Featured image by Tucker Ranson/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images