Vince Gill Extends ’50 Years From Home’ Collection With New EP Featuring Country Standout

With 2026 marking 50 years since Vince Gill launched his career in country music, the famed songwriter wasn’t about to let the moment slip through his fingers. Having played a crucial part in the ever-changing landscape of music, Gill hoped to share some of the stories he made along the way. Knowing that only a few musicians get the chance to have a career lasting over five decades, Gill sought to release a series titled 50 Years From Home. And for his newest release, he turned to a friend to bring “Down At The Borderline” to life.

There might not be a better way to kickstart the weekend than with a new EP from Gill. Looking at the cover for “Down At The Borderline”, the image included a 1953 Fender Telecaster. Although a classic instrument in Fender’s lineup, Gill originally bought the guitar in 1978 when in Oklahoma. At the time, the guitar set the singer back $450.

While Gill used countless guitars throughout his music career, he promised, “It’s real special. I’ve got several other old Fender Telecasters, but that one just suits my hands, suits my ears. Everything about it is kind of a huge part of my entire catalog of playing guitar over all these years.”

Vince Gill Teams Up With Louisiana Native For New Song

Recording seven songs for the EP, Gill joined forces with Liz Rose when putting the final touches on “Down At The Borderline”. Surrounding a rowdy joint with a sawdust floor in Thibodaux, Louisiana, the singer turned to a native of Baskin, Louisiana, to add her vocals to the track. And that singer was none other than Lainey Wilson.

Grateful for Wilson agreeing to collaborate, Gill said, “Once I set it in Thibodaux I asked Lainey to come sing on it. She graciously said yes, and she killed it! I didn’t know if she’d be up for that; it’s hard to get somebody when they’re knocking it out of the park like she is, but she did, and I love the sound of our voices together.”

As Gill mentioned, Wilson is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in country music. But that didn’t mean she forgot about the people who influenced her along the way. “Releasing a song with Vince Gill is truly a dream come true. I’ve had the chance to get to know him over the past few years and share the stage together, so being able to finally make music together means the world to me.”

With “Down At The Borderline” now out in the world, Gill’s 50 Years From Home series continues to serve as both a celebration and a reflection on a career that helped shape modern country music. And if this latest release is any indication, the Country Music Hall of Famer isn’t just looking back on five decades of music – he’s ready to add a few more stories.

