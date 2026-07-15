Born in Quebec 93 Years Ago Today, the Country Singing Lumberjack Who Rose to Fame Alongside Elvis Presley and Wrote Songs for Patsy Cline and Ernest Tubb

On this day (July 15) in 1933, Leonald Francis Gauthier was born in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada. Later, he changed his name to Hal Willis in honor of his musical idol, Hank Williams. He and his wife, Ginger, rose to fame during the 1950s while touring with Elvis Presley. Additionally, they co-wrote songs that were recorded by a long list of country greats. In the 1960s, he had an international country hit with “The Lumberjack,” which earned him the moniker Mr. Lumberjack.

In his youth, Gauthier worked in the logging industry in Northern Quebec. When he wasn’t working, he was singing in local clubs. That is where he met his wife, Ginger, in the early 1950s. At the time, she was fronting a band called the Melody Rangers and was hosting a daily radio show. She also needed another male voice for her group. When she heard Gauthier sing, she knew she had found the perfect fit.

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He joined the Melody Rangers and their relationship quickly blossomed. The pair tied the knot in 1951 and began working as a duo. According to From the Vaults, they were performing in New York when they met country singer Webb Pierce. He liked their act and suggested that they move to Nashville to further their careers.

Leonald Gauthier knew he needed to change his name to fit in with the country crowd. So, he looked to his idol, Hank Williams, for inspiration. Soon, Hal and Ginger Willis were the newest fixtures in Nashville’s growing scene.

Hal and Ginger Willis Tour with Elvis Presley

Hal and Ginger Willis weren’t the only Canadian-born country artists in Nashville. They soon met Hank Snow in 1955. The Nova Scotia native had already established himself with hits like “I’m Moving On,” “The Golden Rocket,” and “Let Me Go Lover” by that time.

Snow was also instrumental in launching Elvis Presley’s career. Snow helped the up-and-comer get time on the Grand Ole Opry. Additionally, he introduced Presley to his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. He did the same for the Willis duo.

In 1956, Snow was set to tour with Presley and asked them to join him. They spent seven months touring the Southern United States. This tour introduced them to not only a large American audience, but also some of the biggest stars in Music City. As a result, they began performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Hal Willis was the second Canadian artist to take the hallowed stage, after Snow. Ginger was the first Canadian woman to stand in the Circle.

Country Music Success

Hal and Ginger Willis recorded several rockabilly songs after touring with Elvis Presley. Then, in the 1960s, they returned to their country roots. Willis released “The Lumberjack,” which he and his wife co-wrote, in 1964. It went to No. 1 in Canada and reached No. 5 on the Billboard country chart. The song sold more than a million copies. Afterward, Willis was so associated with the song that he earned the nickname “Mr. Lumberjack.”

The couple also wrote several songs that were recorded by some of Nashville’s biggest names. Their biggest hit was “Just Ain’t,” which was a No. 14 hit for Flatt & Scruggs in 1962. Below is a list of other songs penned by the couple and the stars who recorded them.

“Walking Dream”–Patsy Cline

“Educated Mama”–Ernest Tubb

“Louisiana Belle”–Charlie Walker

“How Can You Divide a Little Child”–Bobby Helms

“Don’t Tell Me”–Jim Reeves

“Which One Will It Be”–The Wilburn Brothers

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