King of Country George Strait Makes U.S. Concert History, Breaks Astonishing 46-Year Record

First stepping on stage during the 1970s, George Strait not only encompassed country music but went on to carve his own spot in the genre with hits like “Baby Your Baby”, “I Cross My Heart”, and “Amarillo by Morning.” Releasing numerous albums over the decades, the country star gained countless awards and even landed in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Besides dominating country music and the charts, Strait also sold over 120 million albums. Considered the “King of Country Music”, the singer recently proved his stardom when he set a record for the largest single-ticketed concert in the United States.

Over the weekend, Strait took the stage at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field with nearly 111,000 people in attendance. With a sea of fans welcoming him, the concert became one of the largest crowds in the U.S. The record previously went to The Grateful Dead, which performed in front of 107,000 fans at the Raceway Park in New Jersey. That was back in 1977.

Excited about the massive crowd, George Strait took the stage for a night of country music that featured Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman. The country singer said, “It’s so good to be here with Catie Offerman and Parker McCollum – let’s have another big round of applause for those two. And happy birthday Parker, my gosh, what a day, what a place to spend your birthday, right?”

George Strait Honors The Friends He Lost

Wanting to celebrate the special night, Strait performed a few songs from his upcoming album Cowboys and Dreamers. “We got some new stuff that we’re gonna do also, we got a new album … out in September called Cowboys And Dreamers, so we got some stuff from that we’re gonna play from that for you also and we got a really special thing we’re gonna do for you, so alright, what are we here for?”

Dedicating his new album to the several friends he lost over the past year, Strait explained, “I’m dedicating this record to my longtime manager and friend Erv Woolsey and my longtime fiddle player and friend Gene Elders (a player on four of these tracks), who we lost on the same day, March 20, 2024, as well as my longtime friend and road manager Tom Foote, who we lost on April 29, 2024. I will never forget all of the good times we had together. May they rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)