Born in West Texas on This Day in 1948, One Half of Country Music’s Most Harmonious Sibling Trio

After enjoying solo success with hits like “Broken Lady” and “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love”, Larry Gatlin joined forces with younger brothers Steve and Rudy. As the Gatlin Brothers, the three siblings soared, scoring 33 Top 40 singles. Today we’re taking a look at the life and career of Larry Gatlin, born on this day (May 2) in 1948 in Seminole, Texas.

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Growing up the son of a West Texas oilfield driller, Larry Wayne Gatlin was reared on country and gospel music. He began performing with his younger brothers in childhood, singing in church with their sister LaDonna, as well as on local radio and TV shows. In addition to recording a gospel music album for the Sword and Shield label, the Gatlin Brothers also once bested Roy Orbison in a talent contest.

Gatlin’s athletic prowess matched his vocal skills, playing quarterback for the Odessa High School football team. Upon his graduation in 1966, he switched to wide receiver on the University of Houston squad.

How Dottie West Gave Larry Gatlin His Start in Music

Sports didn’t dominate his college life, however. Larry Gatlin joined a gospel music group called the Imperials, who performed at Jimmy Dean’s Las Vegas Revue in January 1971.

That’s where he met Dottie West. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was so impressed with his work that she recorded two of his compositions: “You’re the Other Half of Me” and “Once You Were Mine”.

“Well, good Lord, I jumped out of that bed, and I nearly passed out! Unbelievable!” Gatlin later recalled of the first time he heard West sing “You’re the Other Half of Me” on the radio.

[RELATED: Larry Gatlin to Teach Songwriting Course at University of Texas Permian Basin]

In fact, West believed so strongly in Gatlin’s potential that she passed his demo tape around Nashville before buying him a plane ticket to Music City. With her assistance, he landed a job as a backup singer for Kris Kristofferson before inking a contract with Monument Records in 1973.

Gatlin’s first major hit came in 1975 with “Broken Lady”, peaking at No. 5 on the country songs chart and snagging a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. Three years later, he scored his first No. 1 hit, “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love”.

Brothers Steve and Rudy made their first appearance on the 1976 album Larry Gatlin with Family & Friends. When Larry signed with Columbia Records in 1979, he decided to officially bill the sibling act as Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers. Their single “All the Gold in California” hit No. 1 that same year. It was the first of 33 Top 40 hits for the trio.

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