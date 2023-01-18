Larry Gatlin to Teach Songwriting Course at University of Texas Permian Basin

Larry Gatlin is trading his guitar for textbooks.

The frontman of the Gatlin Brothers has been invited to be a Professor of Practice at The University of Texas Permian Basin where he’ll teach a masterclass in songwriting. The eight-week course sees Gatlin teaching students the art of creative writing and his songwriting process. The course begins on Monday (Jan. 23). Gatlin has a personal connection to the area, as the college is located in Odessa, Texas where he graduated from high school.

“I believe there are only two kinds of people in the world … rocks and sponges,” Gatlin says in a press release. “I am a sponge, and I am going to squeeze myself out on those kids at UTPB in the hope that some of them are sponges too.”

“Mad scientist hard at work preparing the textbook for my class in creative writing at UTPB,” he shared in an Instagram post showing him surrounded by papers. “Can you say…old school.”

“As UTPB’s new Professor of Practice, he will lead an exciting new master class to share his experiences and encourage people from all walks of life to explore their own creativity and passion,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “We are thrilled about this partnership.”

As for his own collegiate career, Gatlin attended the University of Houston in 1966 where he was an English major and a wide receiver on the football team. He later found success in country music, with some of his first cuts as a songwriter recorded by Dottie West. As part of the Gatlin Brothers, he wrote “All the Gold in California,” which became a No. 1 hit for the group. As a solo artist, he’s achieved a handful of hits including “Broken Lady,” “Statues Without Hearts” and “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love.”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images