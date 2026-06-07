3 Country Title Tracks From the 90s That Defined Entire Albums

Some country music artists choose album titles that are not song titles on the record. But then there are some artists in country music who choose a title track that defines the entire project, including these three title tracks, all out in the 90s.

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“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” by Alan Jackson

There may not be a title track that is more definitive than “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” by Alan Jackson. The title track of Jackson’s sophomore album, Don’t Rock The Jukebox came out in 1991.

“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” is the second single from the record, following “I’d Love You All Over Again”, which became Jackson’s first No. 1 hit. After “Don’t Rock The Jukebox”, Jackson released four more singles: “Someday”, “Dallas”, and “Love’s Got A Hold On You”, which all became No. 1 hits, while “Midnight In Montgomery” became a Top 5 single.

But it’s “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” that plants a proverbial flag in the ground for Jackson. In an era when artists were seeking crossover success, “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” made it clear to the world that Jackson only wanted to release country music. The song says, “Don’t rock the jukebox / I wanna hear some Jones / My heart ain’t ready / For the Rolling Stones / I don’t feel like rockin’ Since my baby’s gone / So don’t rock the jukebox. Play me a country song.”

“Blue Clear Sky” by George Strait

“Blue Clear Sky” is the title track of George Strait’s 16th studio album, released in 1996. Written by John Jarrard, Bob DiPiero, and Mark D. Sanders, “Blue Clear Sky” is one of four singles Strait released from the project. Blue Clear Sky also includes “Carried Away”, “I Can Still Make Cheyenne”, and “King Of The Mountain”.

What makes “Blue Clear Sky” stand out is the switch in phrasing, instead of the typical saying of “clear blue sky.” In the song, Strait sings, “Here she comes a walkin’ talkin’ true love Sayin’ I been lookin’ for you love / Surprise your new love has arrived / Out of the blue clear sky.”

The lyric’s inspiration came from a line in Forrest Gump that DiPiero heard. After convincing his two writers to write “Blue Clear Sky” instead of “Clear Blue Sky”, Strait personally called DiPiero to question if the lyrics were correct. DiPiero told Strait where the line came from, and it became one of his bigger hits.

“Take Me As I Am” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill makes quite the statement with all of the songs on Take Me As I Am, but especially the title track. Her freshman record, released in 1993, Take Me As I Am includes “Wild One” and “Piece Of My Heart”, her first two singles, which both hit No. 1.

“Take Me As I Am” peaked inside the Top 5. But the song, written by DiPiero and Karen Staley, became a country anthem that Hill continued to sing for years until she stepped away from the spotlight.

Photo by Getty Images/John Atashian