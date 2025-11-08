Born on This Day 1942, Kris Kristofferson’s Longtime Friend, Film Co-Star, and Keyboardist Who Penned Hits for Charlie Rich and Waylon Jennings

Kris Kristofferson is often remembered as a solo act. While his name might grace his album’s cover, he had some accompanying musicians help him out along the way. One of those musicians was his longtime friend, film co-star, and keyboard player, Donnie Fritts. Like many fine musicians, Fritts was a behind-the-scenes player who didn’t grace the headlines. Nevertheless, on this day, November 8, 1942, the legendary keyboard player was born in Florence, Alabama.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you aren’t a devout country music fan or historian, then the name Donnie Fritts probably doesn’t mean anything to you. However, if you are, then you surely know who this man is and how he contributed to the country music scene of the 1960s and 1970s. Also, fun fact, Kris Kristofferson shouted out Fritts in the intro of “The Pilgrim, Chapter 33” as “Funky” Donnie Fritts.

Donnie Fritts—The Unknown Outlaw Country Musician

Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Johnny Paycheck, Waylon Jennings, David Allan Coe, and Kris Kristofferson are just a few of the names most often associated with the country music outlaw movement. However, it takes far more than six people to start a movement, and when it comes to the country music outlaw movement, Donnie Fritts was a crucial player.

Before connecting with Kris Kristofferson, Fritts helped create many of the early recordings in Muscle Shoals. A musical landscape that helped artists such as the Allman Brothers, Willie Nelson, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Furthermore, Donnie Fritts wrote songs for Jerry Lee Lewis, Charlie Rich, Waylon Jennings, and Roy Clark. Outside of country, artists to have covered Fritts’ songs include UB40, Joe Simon, Bonnie Koloc, the Boxtops, and Dusty Springfield.

At the start of his career, Kristoffeson recruited Fritts to become his keyboard player, a role he held onto the role for roughly four decades. Fritts also co-starred alongside Kristofferson in iconic films such as A Star is Born and Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid. In the country music scene, Fritts is one of the most prolific session players of all time. Consequently, in 2008, he received an induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Furthermore, Fritts is credited with bridging the gap between soul and country music.

At 76 years old, Donnie Fritts passed away in Birmingham, Alabama, on August 27, 2019. Fritts was, and always will be, a legend in his home state of Alabama, and in the music scene as a whole.

Photo by Robin Little/Redferns