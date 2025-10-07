Born on This Day in 1870, “The Dixie Dewdrop”—a Gold Toothed Banjo Pioneer Who Became the First Star of the Grand Ole Opry

Now this is one heck of a throwback! On this very day, centuries ago in 1870, the very first star of the Grand Ole Opry was born. And that start was the legendary Uncle Dave Macon, also known as the “Dixie Dewdrop.” Macon was a pioneer banjo player, as well as a singer/songwriter and comedian. He had the whole look of a late-19th-century Tennessee icon, complete with whiskers on his chin, gold teeth, a plug hat, and an open collar. Macon became a huge deal near his birthplace of Smartt Station, Tennessee, where he gained local fame as a vaudeville performer around the 1920s.

So, how does this relate to country music? Well, after becoming a bit of a vaudeville icon, Macon eventually became the very first star of the Grand Ole Opry in the late 1920s. Macon would pass on way back in 1952, but his legacy as part of the Grand Ole Opry lives on today.

The Legacy of Uncle Dave Macon, The Dixie Dewdrop

David Harrison Macon was born on this day in 1870 in Smartt Station, Tennessee. His music is incredibly important in the history of country music, even if you may have never heard his name before. Macon’s particular brand of banjo-playing bridges the gap between American folk and vaudeville music in the 19th century, with the then-new invention of the phonograph and radio in the early 20th century. He’s even been called the “grandfather” of country music.

Around 1885, a young Macon learned to play the banjo from a circus comedian. He attended school, dealt with the murder of his father in 1886, and moved with his mother to Readyville, Tennessee. Macon would entertain people at a rest stop his mother owned on a makeshift stage.

Macon worked as an amateur musician for quite some time, but his polished stage presence and showmanship earned him a fast fanbase in Tennessee. Eventually, Macon performed at the Grand Ole Opry in its infancy, though he did not perform there often. He continued to be a touring musician until his eventual death in 1952 at the age of 81.

The Grand Ole Opry would be nothing without those early-years performers, and Uncle Dave Macon is certainly one of the most influential to perform on early country radio stations.

