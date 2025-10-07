Nashville To Ring in the New Year With Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and More Stars at CBS’ Big Bash

While there are still a few months left in 2025, CBS has started to prepare for the new year. And wanting to bring in 2026 the right way, the network looked to air the annual celebration – New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash. For any fan of country music, they know there is no better way to end the year than with some of the genre’s biggest stars. And wanting to get fans excited about the Big Bash, CBS went ahead and announced a few of the performers, like Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Bailey Zimmerman.

2025 might be one of the biggest years yet for Wilson. Not only did she helm her Whirlwind World Tour, but she also received several nominations at the 2025 CMA Awards. She was nominated for Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (4x4xU), and Song of the Year (4x4xU). If that wasn’t enough, she also found herself competing against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen for Entertainer of the Year.

When And Where To Watch Lainey Wilson At ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’

No matter what happens at the 2025 CMA Awards, Wilson wanted to end 2025 with one last performance. And on December 31st, she will take over Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance.

Outside of Wilson, Aldean and Zimmerman will also be on hand to ring in the new year with a little country music. Looking at other performers expected to make an appearance – CeCe Winans + the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage in Nashville.

Although CBS will continue to add some big names to the list of performers, Nashville’s Big Bash will kick off on December 31st at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The broadcast will run until 10:00 p.m. ET/PT before taking a short break for the local news. Returning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, the show will continue until 1:30 a.m. ET/PT.

As for where to watch, Nashville’s Big Bash will air live on CBS. For those who happen to have Paramount+ Premium, they can also watch the celebration live. Paramount+ subscribers with the essential package will have to wait until the following day to access the show on demand.

With an all-star lineup and the heart of country music as its backdrop, Nashville’s Big Bash is shaping up to be the perfect way to welcome 2026 in true Music City style.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BBR/BMG)